BIMsmith Partners with Sustainable Minds to Provide Integrated Access to Product Transparency Data

CHICAGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIMsmith, the leading building product research platform for building professionals, and Sustainable Minds, the cloud provider of environmental and material ingredient product transparency data, have announced a partnership to enhance AEC professionals' access to building product transparency data.

Included in the partnership is the development of a new integration between the BIMsmith and Sustainable Minds Transparency Catalog platforms. Through the integration, BIMsmith product listings will display a live sync of transparency data from the Transparency Catalog, while Transparency Catalog product listings will provide new access to product BIM content through BIMsmith. The connection between the two platforms will equip architects and other building professionals to reliably access the most up-to-date product data throughout each phase of their workflow.

"BIMsmith was founded as a holistic product research platform for building professionals," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. "We recognize that sustainability data is a top priority for architects and designers, so we are excited to provide easy, dependable access to that data through our partners at Sustainable Minds."

"Making sustainable product decisions comes down to making it easier to understand how to use the data to inform those decisions," said Terry Swack, CEO of Sustainable Minds. "Connecting the product data found in the Transparency Catalog to the product data found on BIMsmith will equip designers to make better decisions about specifying credibly greener and healthier products."

BIMsmith and Sustainable Minds will be discussing the new partnership and its benefits for designers at two upcoming events in Chicago: NeoCon (June 13-15, 2022) and the A'22 Conference on Architecture (June 23-24, 2022). Find BIMsmith at either event or visit www.bimsmith.com to learn more or add your products to BIMsmith. Learn more about Sustainable Minds and the Transparency Catalog at www.sustainableminds.com and www.transparencycatalog.com.

About BIMsmith®

BIMsmith, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals. Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com or call (224) 505-4BIM to add your products to the BIMsmith lineup.

About Sustainable Minds®

Sustainable Minds is a B2B cloud provider of environmental product transparency applications, data, and services to help product manufacturers across the value chain design and market greener products. The company is the first cloud software provider and program operator to focus on simplified and understandable environmental reporting. Its easy-to-use standardized solutions make it possible for manufacturers large and small to drive revenue and growth through greener & healthier product innovation. For more information, visit www.sustainableminds.com.

About the Transparency Catalog™

The Transparency Catalog makes it super easy to select, specify & procure greener and healthier products for high performance buildings—and reward building product manufacturers for making them. Now with 1,800+ brands, across 27 CSI MasterFormat® divisions & 1,250 sections, the Transparency Catalog is continually updated to include every building product manufacturer in North America, creating material ingredient disclosures in every technical program and environmental product declarations (EPDs) from every program operator. The Transparency Catalog is revolutionizing high performance building product selection by radically simplifying the delivery of transparency information. For more information, visit www.transparencycatalog.com.

