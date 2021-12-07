Binance Asia Services Takes Strategic Stake in Singapore-Based HG Exchange

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance Asia Services, the blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency provider behind Binance.sg, today announced its post-money stake of 18% in Hg Exchange (HGX), subject to regulatory requirements.

HGX is Southeast Asia's first member-driven private securities exchange, founded by leading financial institutions PhillipCapital, PrimePartners, and Fundnel, and powered by Zilliqa's high-performance blockchain. Earlier this year, HGX was granted a Recognised Market Operator license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. In addition to shares in private companies, HGX is working to list alternative assets including wines, art and real estate.

"Crypto and traditional financial offerings continue to converge. Through this investment, we seek to work with HGX in enhancing offerings of products and services supported by blockchain technology," said Richard Teng, CEO of Binance Singapore. "We aim to work collaboratively with HGX to enhance the blockchain ecosystem in Singapore."

Binance Asia Services continues to drive collaboration with local partners, government agencies and talent, to support the sustainable growth of the blockchain ecosystem globally.

Mr Teng added: "In Singapore, we continue to work closely with key government agencies to support the growth of the blockchain ecosystem and development of requisite local talent needed."

