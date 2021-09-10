Binance welcomes new Director of Audit and Investigations Aron Akbiyikian

Aron brings a wealth of experience, joining from TRM Labs and having previously led investigations at Chainalysis where he investigated and helped to prevent criminals using blockchain. Previously he demonstrated his commitment to fighting crime as a Detective in Mariposa County, California, where he had a strong focus on forensic analysis of digital media.

Aron worked on a number of high-profile cases including 'Welcome2Video' where his work was instrumental in assisting global law enforcement agencies bring criminals to justice. He is especially keen to increase collaboration with others that are fighting the same fight, from government workers to non-profit organizations and other private sector services in the fintech space, and to keep evolving internal systems that proactively prevent facilitating illicit activity and respond to incidents of it already taking place.

Aron Akbiyikian said: "I had to retire from law enforcement after an unfortunate helicopter accident which broke a few too many bones to carry on in that career. That was the catalyst to me joining the crypto world and I really consider myself fortunate to be able to continue to help make the world a better place through that and look forward to continuing this work at Binance.

"Anytime we work to remove the worst elements of the world from the crypto ecosystem, we are helping secure the entire space. No one wants to be associated with the perpetrators of heinous crimes, and getting them out of crypto keeps crypto users safe from being inadvertently associated with them. At the same time crypto users can feel safer that they and their loved ones are less likely to be victims of certain crimes, because of the efforts of many dedicated individuals that are trying to make the crypto space, and the world, safer."

SOURCE Binance