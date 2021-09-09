Binaryx Offers Tokenization Guideline to Help Small Businesses Prepare for Capital Raising via Tokenization

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binaryx, a European digital asset exchange, released its tokenization guideline to help small businesses prepare for the native token issuance without intermediaries.



Tokenization of assets can unlock trillions of illiquid dollars for financing SMEs' growth. According to the World Bank's data, 90% of the global economy is constituted by 400 million small and medium business enterprises. Half of them face financial challenges and require extra $5.2 trillion annually.



Previously, Binaryx announced the launch of the tokenization platform and the first tokenization case. Binaryx is aspiring to create an ecosystem that enables users to complete the entire tokenization cycle within one platform.



"We are committed to building an ecosystem, which leads businesses throughout all stages of asset tokenization. With the help of our platform tools as well as documentation, business owners can adjust their companies and adequately prepare for the tokenization and capital raising" - comments founder and CEO of Binaryx Oleg Kurchenko.



The Guideline reveals step-by-step instructions on how to prepare for tokenization and mitigate all possible financial and legal risks. The guideline describes a number of elements, which Binaryx defined for the businesses as essential ones to adapt to the modern ways of investment raising. The most crucial steps include:

Improving knowledge of the blockchain and digital assets Conducting an audit Redesigning tech infrastructure to be able to deal with the tokenized assets Enhancing customers loyalty to build or strengthen community Developing a legal framework

Read the Tokenization Guideline for Business: https://bit.ly/tokenizationguideline



