Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries: By Type (cathode binders and anode binders), Application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and Geography

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Binder Market Share for Lithium-Ion Batteries is expected to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 24%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Cathode binders:
The binder market share growth for lithium-ion batteries by the cathode binders segment will be significant during the forecast period. The adoption of hydrophilic cathode binders is increasing rapidly due to their cost-effectiveness and less environmental impact. The lithium-ion battery industry is moving from polyvinylidene fluoride binders to hydrophilic binders due to the high cost and environmental concerns related to polyvinylidene fluoride.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Anode binders
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (cathode binders and anode binders), Application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- Key Companies- APV Engineered Coatings Inc., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., and Zeon Corp. among others.
- Driver- Shift of the automotive industry toward EV to drive the market.
- Challenge- Presence of several substitutes for lithium-ion batteries to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The binder market for lithium-ion batteries is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- APV Engineered Coatings Inc.- The company offers Lithium-ion batteries having a diverse range of solvents with high performance binders, such as N-Methyl 2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) and Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF).
- BASF SE- The company offers products such as 2680 Licity, 2688 Licity series of battery binders.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.- The company offers products such as Texturecel Sodium carboxymethyl cellulose (Sodium CMC) as anode graphite binder.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
- Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries Driver:
- Shift of the automotive industry toward EV:
The objective of moving toward a sustainable ecosystem in the automotive industry has led to a spurt in demand for EVs and HEVs. Stringent regulations are being imposed, which ensure compliance with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. EVs are the most suitable way of reducing the carbon footprint. They are considered a green solution for the decarbonization of the transportation sector. On average, EVs release half the amount of greenhouse gases (GHGs) released by conventional vehicles. The sale of EVs has been increasing steadily since 2012. To promote their sales further, governments of several countries such as China and the US are framing objectives and offering incentives in the form of monetary and non-monetary benefits. This will result in increased confidence among manufacturers and other stakeholders in future policy frameworks and investment mobilization. The increase in the sales of EVs will boost the demand for lithium-ion batteries, thereby driving the growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries.
- Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries Challenge:
- Presence of several substitutes for lithium-ion batteries:
Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in automotive, consumer electronics, and energy storage applications, mainly owing to their lightweight feature and high energy storage capacity. However, numerous lithium-ion battery substitutes are available in the market, which is likely to hamper the market growth. These batteries have applications in almost all major end-user industries, such as automotive, consumer electronics, and energy storage. Several other battery technologies are being developed for use in the automotive segment, such as solid-state and sodium batteries. Moreover, significant research and development activities are underway to develop solid-state batteries as they have a high energy density and are safer than lithium-ion batteries. Therefore, cost disadvantages and the availability of numerous substitutes affect the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, thereby hampering the growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries.
|
Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.45 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.71
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 61%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
APV Engineered Coatings Inc., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., and Zeon Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- COVID-19 impact on materials sector
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Power battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Energy storage battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Digital battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Cathode binders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Anode binders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- APV Engineered Coatings Inc.
- Arkema SA
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- JSR Corp.
- Kureha Corp.
- Solvay SA
- Targray Technology International Inc.
- Zeon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
