Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries to garner USD 1.45 Billion with almost 24% CAGR during 2021-2025: Technavio

Prominent Takeaways from this Report

Increasing adoption of wearable technology will impact the market growth positively.

Cathode binders will account for highest binder type share in the market.

61% of the market growth will originate from APAC with China and Japan holding the largest country share.

and holding the largest country share. The market is highly competitive and fragmented with vendors deploying innovative strategies to continue maintaining and expanding their customer base.

The market is anticipated to have neutral & at par impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries: Driver and Trend Analysis

Wearable technology has been gaining popularity among sports enthusiasts and athletes as it helps in improving their performance. This has further resulted in various wearable device manufacturers to carry on consistent R&D efforts for introducing innovative lighter products such as flat lithium-ion cell micro-batteries. Furthermore, the rising need for reliable batteries for providing precise and continuous records of vital information is further likely to offer immense growth opportunities to the binder market for lithium-ion batteries.

The advent of modern technologies including IoT and cloud-based storage has surged the adoption of consumer electronic products. In addition, factors such as economic growth, increased literacy rate, and the purchasing power of consumers have further accelerated the sales of smart devices and consumer electronics. With rising sales of these products, the demand for raw materials such as lithium-ion batteries will also experience a spike in the coming years. This, in turn, is likely to drive the binder market growth for these batteries during the forecast period.

Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report fragments the global binder market for lithium-ion batteries by type (cathode binders and anode binders), application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The cathode binders type segment held the largest market share in 2020. Cathode binders dry rapidly and aid in increasing production volume. In addition, their cost-effectiveness and minimal environmental impact makes them a viable choice for end-users. These advantages are mainly responsible for this segment to continue holding the largest share during the forecast period.

In terms of geographical analysis, 61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The elevating electric vehicle(EV) sales and rising R&D initiatives in the manufacturing industry in China and Japan are key factors responsible for the highest incremental growth in the region.

Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries: Vendor Analysis

The binder market for lithium-ion batteries is highly competitive and fragmented. Several players in the market striving to provide superior products by differentiating them either based on quality or service. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to survive market competition. This report classifies key market players as dominant, pure-play and industry-focused players to offer effective investment opportunities and allow clients to make informed decisions. Prominent binder market players for lithium-ion batteries include:

APV Engineered Coatings Inc.

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

JSR Corp.

Kureha Corp.

Solvay SA

Targray Technology International Inc.

Zeon Corp.

Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Battery 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist binder market growth for lithium-ion batteries during the next five years

Estimation of the binder market size for lithium-ion batteries and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors

