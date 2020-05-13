Binge Eating Disorder Pipeline Overview and Assessment: H1 2020

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Binge Eating Disorder - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Binge Eating Disorder (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Binge Eating Disorder (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Binge Eating Disorder and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 2, 6 and 1 respectively.



Binge Eating Disorder (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Binge Eating Disorder (Central Nervous System).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Binge Eating Disorder (Central Nervous System) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Binge Eating Disorder (Central Nervous System) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Binge Eating Disorder (Central Nervous System) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Binge Eating Disorder (Central Nervous System).

Key Topics Covered



Overview Therapeutics Development Therapeutics Assessment Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development Drug Profiles Dormant Projects Discontinued Products Product Development Milestones

Companies Mentioned



Amygdala Neurosciences Inc

Chronos Therapeutics Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Omeros Corp

OXonium Therapeutics

Seropeutics LLC

Sosei Heptares

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Vivus Inc

Drug Profiles

ER (phentermine hydrochloride + topiramate)

ANS-6637

CT-010018

CTDP-002

Dasotraline

OMS-527

RO-5256390

SERx-480

Featured News & Press Releases in 2019



Nov 20, 2019 : New Clinical data demonstrate VIVUS' Qsymia is effective at reducing Binge Eating in patients with Binge-Eating Disorder or Bulimia Nervosa

: New Clinical data demonstrate VIVUS' Qsymia is effective at reducing Binge Eating in patients with Binge-Eating Disorder or Bulimia Nervosa Jul 30, 2019 : Sunovion announces acceptance by the U.S. FDA of the new drug application for Dasotraline for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe binge eating disorder

: Sunovion announces acceptance by the U.S. FDA of the new drug application for Dasotraline for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe binge eating disorder May 02, 2019 : Sunovion to present data on dasotraline at the 2019 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting

