Bingo Blitz is donating $100,000 to Make-A-Wish to fulfil wishes for children with critical illnesses

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The most popular free-to-play social bingo game Bingo Blitz, part of leading game company Playtika, will be donating $100,000 to Make-A-Wish to fulfil the wishes of children with critical illnesses ranging from backyard makeovers, to becoming a superhero for the day, to meeting a favorite celebrity. This will coincide with in-game activities to mark the occasion.

How it will work

Within the Bingo Blitz game, players can color a variety of artworks as part of a painting themed minigame, and are awarded different paint colors as they play the main game. For the duration of this partnership, these artworks will represent the wishes of children around the world.

This will be the first partnership between Bingo Blitz and Make-A-Wish.

Why it matters

Make-A-Wish is centred upon the understanding that by facilitating children's wishes, the emotional and physical strength they need to fight their illnesses can be supported and nurtured.

During this period of uncertainty throughout COVID-19, Make-A-Wish has been committed to ensuring that children were - and are - able to access and benefit from these experiences, adapting the wish granting format and delivery in accordance with government guidelines. The donation is expected to fund approximately 50 wishes worldwide.

However, it Given the scale of the current crisis, it is a challenge for Make-A-Wish to meet the need without wider financial support. Bingo Blitz players will now have the opportunity to contribute and play an integral part in this important cause.

Why gaming?

Millions of people play casual games on social media or on their smartphones daily, making up a huge and influential online community. With over one million people playing Bingo Blitz each day, the team are passionate about mobilising casual gamers to make a real difference in communities across the country.

Bingo Blitz is part of leading gaming company Playtika, which is already a partner of the World Health Organization's #PlayApartTogether campaign. #PlayApartTogether promotes the importance of social distancing to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, whilst at the same time encouraging people to reach out to and support others through gaming. The campaign is rallying the gaming community worldwide to combat loneliness and social isolation.

This partnership between Bingo Blitz and Make-A-Wish is a powerful addition to this work, ensuring that millions of gamers are able to show their support to children around the world through this difficult time. To achieve this in-game feature, Bingo Blitz created dedicated development time and content creation to maximise the output of the partnership.

Dudu Dahan, General Manager at Bingo Blitz said, "We are proud to partner with Make-A-Wish and support their vital work. Our players have shown time and again that they are concerned for the wellbeing of those around them, and we know that they will embrace this campaign to help put a smile on the faces of children around the world. For us, this is an excellent way of showing that games are not just a way to pass the time, but can be a true force for good. We have shown this time and again with our various donations, volunteering activities, and associations with charities around the world."

Amanda Clayton, VP of Integrated Fundraising for Make-A-Wish America said, "We thank the Bingo Blitz players for embracing this campaign – the money they are raising allows us to continue supporting the emotional and physical strength children need to fight their illnesses."

Denise Bar Aharon, CEO and Co-Founder, Make-A-Wish Israel said, "The Bingo Blitz team have created this campaign with a sense of joy and excitement. They have found a way to join play and the act of giving which will have a profound impact on the lives of the children, and their families."

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play social bingo game, with over 1 million active players per day on social networks and mobile platforms. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through a high-action, skill-based game, packed with exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for millions of people to play and connect with each other worldwide. play.bingoblitz.com/Free‎

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide thanks to generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 40,000 volunteers. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 life-changing wishes worldwide. For more information about Make-A-Wish, visit worldwish.org.

About Playtika:

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading gaming company with over 30 million monthly active users playing its titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. With a management team headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, Playtika and its subsidiaries have over three thousand employees in offices worldwide including Tel Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Sydney, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnitsa. https://www.playtika.com/

