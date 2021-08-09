Bingo Calls One Through Seven are the Focus of the Newest 'Bingo Lingo' Blog from Aquamaids Bingo

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo Hall is pleased to announce that they have just posted a new "Bingo Lingo" blog to their website that takes an in-depth look at an interesting topic: bingo calls one through seven in the UK.

To read the new blog in its entirety, please check out https://aquamaidsbingo.org/blog/bingo-lingo-a-look-at-the-different-bingo-calls-one-through-seven.

The latest edition to the popular "Bingo Lingo" series starts out with a brief history of bingo and how the first known American version was played in 1929. The game, which was originally called "beano" due to players using beans to mark their cards, got its new name when a player accidentally called out "Bingo!" during a public exhibition.

As the blog notes, in the UK, bingo cards go up to 90. In addition, UK bingo callers use a series of word substitutions, rhymes, half-rhymes and descriptions based on Cockney rhyming slang for the calls.

For instance, the number one is often called "Kelly's Eye" during UK bingo games.

"This traditional usage is believed to have been borrowed from the British military in reference to the infamous Australian outlaw Ned Kelly, who wore a custom suit of armor whose eyehole looked like the number one," the blog noted, adding that modern callers may also use "One Direction," "YOLO (You Only Live Once)" or "Little Jimmy," the latter referring to British '70s pop star Little Jimmy Osmond and his string of Number One hits.

Instead of "two," UK bingo callers will often use "one little duck," which is a reference to the number's duck-like shape. They may also use "Doctor Who" as an homage to the popular UK television series, or "Patrick Troughton," the actor who played the second incarnation of the Doctor.

