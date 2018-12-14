Binoculars Markets: Worldwide Opportunities to 2023
The "Global Binoculars Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global binoculars market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
Vendors are making efforts to raise the customer base and demand for their products and gain the attention of a large number of customers through innovating technologies. During the first five years, several vendors introduced ergonomic designs. This provided a reliable performance of their products and contributed to aesthetic factors.
Rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities
The stressful hectic lifestyles of people is compelling them to participate in outdoor recreational activities that helps them to de-stress themselves. As result, they are engaging in leisure and outdoor activities. The growth in tourism industry will result in an increased demand for binoculars.
Rise in the use of substitute products
Some of the substitute products such as monocular are portable and light weight in comparison to binoculars. They also offer an improved viewing performance. This is one of factors hindering the market.
Completive landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of many companies. Factors such as the increasing focus on innovating technologies and rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to binoculars market manufacturers.
Key Players
- Beretta Holding
- Celestron
- Nikon
- Vista Outdoor Operations
- Vortex Optics
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Military - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Wildlife observation and hunting - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Astronomy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Roof prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Porro prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Galilean binoculars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased demand for multifunctional binoculars
- Growing tourism industry
- Growing popularity of bird watching as a citizen science
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BERETTA HOLDING
- Celestron
- Nikon
- VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS
- Vortex Optics
