Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Size, and Trends Analysis Report by Forecast Period 2021-2025

Segmentation - The report extensively covers market segmentation by Chemical Type (bio-1 4 diacids, bio-glycerol, bio-glutamic acid, bio-3-HPA, and bio-itaconic acid) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America ).

Key Companies - BASF SE, Braskem SA, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Evonik Industries AG, IP Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Merck KGaA, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc., and PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. among others.

Driver - Volatility in crude oil prices to drive the market.

Trend - Increase in R&D activities to be premium trend of the market.

Challenge - High production cost to hamper the market growth.

Key Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Drivers

Volatility in crude oil prices

Increase in demand for biofuels

Strict environment regulations and policies

Premium Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Trends

Increase in R&D activities

Rising investments by governments

Increasing demand for bio-based succinic acid

Major Bio -based Platform Chemicals Market Challenges

High production cost

Lack of availability of raw materials

Threat of substitutes

Segmentation by Chemical Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Bio-1 4 diacids:

The bio-based platform chemicals market share growth by the bio-1 4 diacids segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand from the end-users like transportation, lubricants, food and beverage, and textile industries to produce intermediates, such as resins, pH-control agents, and crosslinkers, is expected to drive the demand for bio-based platform chemicals during the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Bio-glycerol



Bio-glutamic acid



Bio-3-HPA



Bio-itaconic acid

Segmentation by Geography (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

APAC:

42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the bio-based platform chemicals market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Increased demand for biofuels will facilitate the bio-based platform chemicals market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Vendor Insights-

BASF SE

Braskem SA

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC

Evonik Industries AG

IP Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Merck KGaA

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc.

PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.

The bio-based platform chemicals market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.78% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Braskem SA, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Evonik Industries AG, IP Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Merck KGaA, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc., and PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Chemical type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Chemical type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Chemical type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Chemical type

5.3 Bio-1 4 diacids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Bio-1 4 diacids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Bio-1 4 diacids - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Bio-glycerol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Bio-glycerol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Bio-glycerol - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Bio-glutamic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Bio-glutamic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Bio-glutamic acid - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Bio-3-HPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Bio-3-HPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Bio-3-HPA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Bio-itaconic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Bio-itaconic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Bio-itaconic acid - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Chemical type

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Chemical type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 49: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 50: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 51: BASF SE – Key news



Exhibit 52: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.4 Braskem SA

Exhibit 54: Braskem SA - Overview



Exhibit 55: Braskem SA - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Braskem SA – Key news



Exhibit 57: Braskem SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Braskem SA - Segment focus

10.5 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC

Exhibit 59: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC - Overview



Exhibit 60: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 61: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC – Key news



Exhibit 62: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 63: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 64: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Evonik Industries AG – Key news



Exhibit 66: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.7 IP Group Plc

Exhibit 68: IP Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 69: IP Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 70: IP Group Plc – Key news



Exhibit 71: IP Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: IP Group Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 73: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 74: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Koninklijke DSM NV – Key news



Exhibit 76: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.9 LyondellBasell Industries NV

Exhibit 78: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview



Exhibit 79: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments



Exhibit 80: LyondellBasell Industries NV – Key news



Exhibit 81: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus

10.10 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 83: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 84: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Merck KGaA – Key news



Exhibit 86: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.11 Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 88: Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 90: Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 91: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

