Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Growth Analysis in Diversified Chemicals Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Factors such as volatility in crude oil prices strict environmental regulations and policies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The bio-based platform chemicals market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market is segmented as below:

Type

Bio-1 4 Diacids



Bio-glycerol



Bio-glutamic Acid



Bio-3-HPA



Bio-itaconic Acid

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44435

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the bio-based platform chemicals market in the diversified chemicals industry include BASF SE, Braskem SA, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Evonik Industries AG, IP Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Merck KGaA, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc., and PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market size

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market trends

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market industry analysis

The increase in the demand for biofuels is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high production cost may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bio-based platform chemicals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market - Global bio-based propylene glycol market is segmented by application (unsaturated polyester resins, functional fluids and antifreeze products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food, detergents and household products, and other applications) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Bio Vanillin Market - Global bio vanillin market is segmented by end-user (food and beverages, fragrances, and pharmaceuticals) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bio-based platform chemicals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bio-based platform chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bio-based platform chemicals market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Chemical type

Market segments

Comparison by Chemical type

Bio-1 4 diacids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bio-glycerol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bio-glutamic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bio-3-HPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bio-itaconic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Chemical type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Braskem SA

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC

Evonik Industries AG

IP Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Merck KGaA

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc.

PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/bio-based-platform-chemicals-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/bio-based-platform-chemicalsmarket

SOURCE Technavio