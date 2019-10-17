BIO-CAT Microbials LLC (Shakopee, Minnesota) Publishes Successful Gas & Bloating and General Health Clinical For Their Next Generation Probiotic, Opti-Biome® MB40

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIO-CAT Microbials is excited to announce our peer reviewed publication in coming days, in the Journal of Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine on our proprietary probiotic strain Opti-Biome® Bacillus subtilis MB40. The publication titled A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel study evaluating the efficacy of Bacillus subtilis MB40 to reduce abdominal discomfort, gas, and bloating (link) reviews our recent clinical trial on gas and bloating. The study showed improvement on both gas and bloating scores from the test subjects and notably, was more effective in the male subpopulation.

The purpose for this study was to investigate the affect on probiotic supplementation on gas and bloating in a healthy population. The study observed 100 healthy subjects using probiotic supplementation over a 4-week period in a double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel arm approach. The results demonstrated clinically significant reduction in Gastrointestinal Symptoms Rating Scale score and Abdominal Discomfort, Gas, and Bloating score in the male MB40 group. Furthermore, the male sub-group demonstrated a 10% improvement in general health score. These results indicate that Opti-Biome® Bacillus subtilis MB40 may reduce the severity, duration and incidence of gas and bloating.

Chris Schuler, BIO-CAT President/Founder stated, "We are very proud of the total team effort in producing further evidence of the important role that next generation Opti-Biome® probiotics will play in the industry. After substantial investments in operations, and strain development, we are now embarking on an aggressive clinical research path and are fully confident that the best is yet to come".

Opti-Biome® Bacillus subtilis MB40 is a safe, non-GMO, clinically tested, extremely stable, well researched probiotic strain ready to be formulated in dietary supplements or food for all your gas and bloating claims. Its' superior stability can help guarantee CFU counts in products that are challenged to meet end of shelf-life claims, generally those that are utilizing lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species. MB40 can be a stand-alone probiotic product or custom formulated with our scientifically backed enzyme blends to meet your label requirements.

Mark Walin, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing added "Consumers, and branded marketers alike, are increasingly requiring clinical support, in large part, to support relevant claims. As a result, BIO-CAT has deployed a robust clinical agenda which will continue to bring an impressive pipeline of innovation, new substantiated claims, and meaningful growth to the health and wellness space".

About BIO-CAT Microbials LLC: BIO-CAT Microbials LLC, located in Shakopee, Minnesota, was founded in 2004 by BIO-CAT Inc., the specialty enzyme industry leader located in Troy, Virginia. For 15 years, BIO-CAT Microbials LLC has focused on three core life science verticals: human nutrition, animal nutrition, and crop science/nutrition. BIO-CAT Microbials LLC continues to be an innovative global biotech leader that supports customers with advanced microbial solutions. As industry experts, their science-led team specialises in strain development, fermentation, and product development. For more information, please visit www.bcmicrobials.com.

