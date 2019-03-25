Bio-herbMD Promotes National Nutrition Month in March

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Nutrition Month is underway, and Bio-herbMD wants everyone to take stock of their eating habits and the importance of a proper diet.

National Nutrition Month is an annual education and information program organized every year in March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. During the monthlong campaign, the academy urges everyone to think about the foods they eat, select healthier choices when eating out and consider their physical activity levels.

"As a health and wellness company, we know the importance of good eating habits," said Steve Shah, the owner of health-food store, Nature's Pavilion, and CEO of Bio-herbMD. "We see people every day who are looking for ways to stay or get healthy. Eating well and exercising properly is the foundation of good health and the best way to look and feel better."

Bio-herbMD plans to expand its distribution of five natural supplements to the American market. Its flagship supplement, CVF, formerly called Cold, Virus & Flu Formula, is a blend of 24 different herbs from around the world in a ratio that addresses all the symptoms associated with a cold or flu. When it was first introduced 20 years ago, CVF quickly became a bestseller in Shah's store in Pompton Plains, N.J.

Shah used his experience working in his father's health food store and his degree in manufacturing engineering to develop the company's natural holistic supplements, which take an Indian Ayurvedic approach combined with Chinese medicine as well as European, North American and South American remedies.

Bio-herbMD's other natural remedies are:

Aller-G for allergies, hay fever and sinus infections.

Deep Tissue Gold for joint and muscle relief.

Nerve Calm for stress, anxiety, panic attacks, Restless Leg Syndrome, muscle tightening and sleeplessness.

Anti-Fungal Oil for nail fungus, athlete's foot, ringworm, etc.

Balanced Superfood for energy and the immune system, digestive system, sugar balance and weight management.

"National Nutrition Month serves an important role. It brings attention to healthy living habits, which we all should follow," Shah said.

For more information, check out his website at healthpavilion.com.

