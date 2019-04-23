Bio-herbMD Supplements Debut at Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-herbMD showcased its traditional remedies this month at the 2019 Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Vitamin & Hemp Solutions EPPS conference in Orlando.

During the four-day health and wellness conference, Bio-herbMD met in private one-on-one meetings with leading retail buyers who represented some of the nation's top outlets, including CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs and Wegmans.

The buyers learned about several of Bio-herbMD's remedies, including its flagship supplement, CVF, formerly called Cold, Virus & Flu Formula. CVF is a blend of 24 different herbs from around the world in a ratio that addresses all the symptoms associated with a cold or the flu.

"We are planning to expand our retail distribution network in 2019, and meeting with the top retailers in the country is a great first step," said Steve Shah, the owner of Nature's Pavilion and CEO of Bio-herbMD. "Our customers in New Jersey know about these traditional remedies. It is time for the rest of the country to learn what Bio-herbMD's array of products can do to help them feel better."

Shah developed CVF and his other natural holistic treatments by incorporating an Indian Ayurvedic approach with Chinese, European, North American and South American remedies.

Bio-herbMD also showcased these natural remedies at the health and wellness show:

Aller-G for allergies, hay fever and sinus infections

Deep Tissue Gold for joint and muscle relief

Nerve Calm for stress, anxiety, panic attacks, Restless Leg Syndrome, muscle tightening and sleeplessness.

Anti-Fungal Oil for nail fungus, athlete's foot, ringworm and other issues

Balanced Superfood for energy and the immune system, the digestive system, sugar balance and weight management

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with leading retailers and others about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"This is a wonderful way to start 2019," Shah said.

For more information, check out his website at healthpavilion.com.

