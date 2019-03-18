Bio-herbMD Supplements to Attend Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31-April 3

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-herbMD will bring its traditional remedies to the 2019 Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Vitamin & Hemp Solutions EPPS conference this month in Orlando.

The trade show, which will be held from March 31-April 3, brings health and wellness brands, such as Bio-herbMD, together for one-on-one private meetings with major health and wellness retail buyers. Some of the nation's top retailers will be participating, including CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs, and Wegmans.

At the conference this month, Bio-herbMD will introduce its flagship supplement, CVF, formerly called Cold, Virus & Flu Formula. CVF is a blend of 24 different herbs from around the world in a ratio that addresses all the symptoms associated with a cold or the flu.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce our traditional remedies to buyers from the major retailers and outlets in the United States," said Steve Shah, the owner of Nature's Pavilion and CEO of Bio-herbMD. "We are looking to expand our market in 2019. and this conference is the perfect starting point."

Shah developed CVF years ago when he wasn't feeling well and decided to put his health food knowledge to work along with his degree in manufacturing engineering. He incorporated natural holistic treatments, combining an Indian Ayurvedic approach with Chinese medicine as well as European, North American and South American remedies.

CVF quickly became a best seller in his health food store in Pompton Plains, N.J.

Bio-herbMD also will be able to showcase other natural remedies:

Aller-G for allergies, hay fever, and sinus infections

Deep Tissue Gold for joint and muscle relief

Nerve Calm for Stress, Anxiety, Panic Attacks, Restless Leg Syndrome, muscle tightening, and sleeplessness.

Anti-Fungal Oil for nail fungus, athlete's foot, ringworm, etc.

Balanced Superfood for energy and the immune system, digestive system, sugar balance, and weight management.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"We are also looking to the feedback we will be getting from the buyers," Shah said. "This is an exciting time for Bio-herbMD."

For more information, check out his website at healthpavilion.com.

