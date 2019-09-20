Bio-Inspired Robotics Market - Global Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio-Inspired Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bio-Inspired Robotics market accounted at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period

Some of the key factors such as increasing innovative structures and computing with sensory-motor coordination and learning to achieve intelligence, flexibility, stability, and adaptation for emergent robotic applications, such as manipulation, learning, and control are driving the market growth. However, high cost of installation is the restraining factor for the market growth.

Bio-inspired robotics is about studying biological systems and look for the mechanisms that may solve a problem in the engineering field. The designer should then try to simplify and enhance the mechanism for specific task of interest. Bio-inspired roboticists are usually interested in biosensors (e.g. eye), bioactuators (e.g. muscle), or biomaterials (e.g. spider silk). Most of the robots have some type of locomotion system.

By product type, humanoid robots segment is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period as they are used for research purpose and were originally developed to build better orthosis and prosthesis for human beings. They are used for applications such as personal assistance, reception, work at industries, or companionship. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to observe significant growth as it is likely to adopt humanoids for almost all the significant applications and the elderly population in the nations like China and Japan is on the ascent, the region is expected to utilize humanoids for the individual help and care application.

Some of the key players in this market include DJI , Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics, ABB, Vincross and FANUC.

