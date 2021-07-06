Bio Polypropylene Market | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

As per Technavio, the growing demand for bio-based lightweight materials from the automotive sector will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Bio Polypropylene Market: Growing demand for bio-based lightweight materials from the automotive sector

Prominent automobile manufacturers such as General Motors, Peugeot SA (Peugeot), and Ford are increasing the use of bio polypropylene to manufacture different parts in their vehicles. For instance, General Motors uses bio polypropylene derived from wood to make seatbacks in the Cadillac DeVille. Similarly, Ford motor is using bio polypropylene made from wheat straw to manufacture storage bins in the Ford Flex. With the growing focus on the manufacture of lightweight vehicles by automakers worldwide, the demand for bio polypropylene is expected to increase during the forecast period.

"Regulatory standards for reducing carbon footprint and the rising demand for biodegradable polymers from the construction industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Bio Polypropylene Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bio polypropylene market by application (injection molding, fiber, films, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The European region led the bio polypropylene market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing production and sales of automobiles in the region.

