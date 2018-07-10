Bio-Process Systems Alliance Announces 2019-2020 Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Process Systems Alliance, the primary international industry association for single-use bio-processing, today announced that Jeff Carter of GE Health Care Life Sciences has been elected as Chair of its Board of Directors. Carter was unanimously elected to serve a 2-year term beginning January 1, 2019, during the recent election of a full slate of officers.

"It is truly an honor to take on the BPSA Chairman's role for 2019 and 2020," said Carter. "I'd like to recognize John Boehm of CPC, our outgoing Chair. Under his leadership, BPSA has grown in membership and leadership, and has expanded its influence geographically. It will be our intent to continue this direction."

"I know BPSA will continue to grow and prosper under Jeff's leadership," said Boehm. "He has been integral to our long-term success in various BPSA roles, and now as chairman, he will no doubt lead us to further successes in expanding BPSA's global presences." Boehm, who served two terms are Chair, will now serve as an Emeritus member of the BPSA Board.

Officers elected to serve in 2019-2020:

Chair: Jeff Carter, GE Healthcare Life Sciences

1st Vice Chair: Mark Petrich, Merck & Co., Inc.

2nd Vice Chair: Joseph St. Laurent, Chemic Laboratories Inc.

Officers serving through 2019:

Treasurer: Eric Isberg, Entegris, Inc.

Secretary: Janmeet Anant, Millipore Sigma

At-Large board members serving through 2019:

Ken Baker, AdvantaPure/NewAge Industries

Stephen Brown, Biological E. Limited

Eva Heintz, Solvay Specialty Polymers

Kirsten Strahlendorf, Sanofi Pasteur

Clive Wingar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

At-Large board members serving through 2020:

Ken Davis, Nordson/Value Plastics

Brendan Lucey, ILC Dover

Hélène Pora, Pall Biotech

Paul Priebe, Sartorius-Stedim Biotech S.A.

Charlotte Masy, GSK

"Our board sets the strategic direction, budget and priority projects for BPSA," said Executive Director Kevin Ott. "Our incoming leadership team is poised to further BPSA's advancement of flexible, sustainable polymer-based bio-processing solutions, building on 13 years of success."

About BPSA

The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), an affiliate of SOCMA, was formed in 2005 as an industry-led corporate member association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. BPSA facilitates education, sharing of best practices, development of consensus guides and business-to-business networking opportunities among its member company employees. For more information, please visit www.bpsalliance.org.

