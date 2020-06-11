Bio-Techne And ZERO - The End Of Prostate Cancer Announce Partnership To Fund Education And Awareness Campaigns To Empower Men With Prostate Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that Exosome Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne brand, has established a new partnership with ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer, the leading national nonprofit organization in the fight against prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, improves the lives of men and families, and inspires action for patients, physicians, and advocates involved in the prostate cancer cause. ZERO offers comprehensive support for millions of men with prostate cancer, including raising awareness and education for cutting edge technologies, such as the ExoDx™ Prostate (EPI) test, of interest to patients exploring all of their options to manage prostate cancer.

One in nine American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Prostate cancer (PCa) is the second leading cause of cancer death among American men and is the most commonly diagnosed cancer. In 2020, it is estimated that 191,930 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and more than 33,000 men will die from the disease. Currently, nearly 3.1 million American men are living with the disease – more than the population of Chicago.

The EPI test is a urine-based genomic test that helps inform the prostate biopsy decision. This liquid biopsy test recently received coverage for the Veterans Health Administration under the General Services Administration (GSA) award, received a positive coverage decision from Medicare, and is included in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines for early detection in men for both initial and repeat biopsy. It is performed by Exosome Diagnostics in its CLIA, ISO, NY certified and CAP-accredited laboratory located in Waltham, Massachusetts. The EPI test is a risk assessment tool that assists physicians and their patients with determining if a prostate biopsy is needed when presented with an ambiguous PSA test result, thereby reducing complications from unnecessary and invasive procedures. ExoDx Prostate is now available with an At-Home Collection kit, enabling test access to patients unable to see a healthcare professional or preferring to collect their sample at-home.

"We are proud to partner with ZERO, an organization that through its support of prostate cancer research, diagnostics, therapeutics and patient initiatives has changed the lives of thousands of prostate cancer patients," said Chuck Kummeth, Bio-Techne's President and Chief Executive Officer. "ZERO is an ideal partner to help spread the word about our ExoDx Prostate (EPI) test and educate men with indeterminate PSA scores that they can potentially avoid unnecessary biopsy procedures."

"We are excited to join forces with Bio-Techne, an organization that aligns with our mission, values, and goals. Having a new diagnostic that can be administered at home is an exciting new development for patients who face difficult choices managing their disease, especially during this COVID-19 crisis," said Jamie Bearse, ZERO President & CEO.

ZERO and Exosome Diagnostics will kick off this newly formed partnership by hosting a Facebook Live broadcast on June 17th at 4:00 p.m. EDT with ZERO President & CEO, Jamie Bearse and Urology expert, Dr. Ali Kasraeian. The event will be broadcast live and will be available for replay on the ExoDx Prostate Test Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ExoDxProstateTest/) and on the Zero – The End of Prostate Cancer page (https://www.facebook.com/ZeroCancer/) and on ZERO's Youtube channel. Mr. Bearse and Dr. Kasraeian will discuss current challenges in prostate cancer management and how this is changing during the COVID-19 era where patients and their physicians are adjusting to new rules and regulations. Members will have the opportunity to address questions directly to either Dr. Kasraeian or Mr. Bearse. To see the broadcast tune in on Facebook at 4:00PM Eastern Time.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, T-Cell activation and gene editing technologies. Bio-Techne's product portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated Western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and custom assay development on dedicated clinical instruments. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx® Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $714 million in net sales in fiscal 2019 and has over 2,200 employees worldwide.

Contact: David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

About ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer

ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, improves the lives of men and families, and inspires action. We're building Generation ZERO, the first generation of men free from prostate cancer, through our national run/walk series, education and patient support programs, and grassroots advocacy. ZERO is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with regional chapters across the country. We dedicate 86 cents of every dollar to research and programs. For more information, visit www.zerocancer.org.

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Related Links

https://www.bio-techne.com

