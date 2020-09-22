Bio-Techne Announces Commercial Release Of New Co-Detection Assays For Simultaneous Detection Of RNA And Protein On The Same Sample

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced the expansion of the Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)-branded RNAscope™ technology with release of the new RNA-Protein Co-Detection Assays. The RNAscope technology is an advanced in situ hybridization (ISH) assay that enables visualization of single-molecule gene expression with single-cell resolution directly in intact cells and tissues.

Bio-Techne's new Co-Detection Assays allow researchers to simultaneously examine cell-type specific gene expression and identify cellular sources of secreted proteins. Typical ISH and immunohistochemistry (IHC) are complementary techniques, bridging the gap between RNA and protein analysis. Yet, protocol optimizations, at a single cell level, may be quite challenging, especially at a risk of losing limited samples. The new workflow now enables a wider range of IHC-validated antibodies to be combined with RNA ISH at a greatly improved success rate, while saving costly optimization time and preserving precious samples.

"We are thrilled to extend our leadership in RNA in situ analysis into spatial multi-omics with the release of the RNA-Protein Co-Detection Assays," commented Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "These new assays combine the strengths of our proprietary RNAscope core technology with our extensive antibody portfolio to provide new insights into cellular mechanisms."

The new assays utilize Bio-Techne's patented RNAscope and BaseScope™ signal amplification and background suppression technologies to deliver supreme specificity and sensitivity with optimal signal-to-noise detection. Using RNA-Protein Co-Detection Assays, advanced scientific questions can be addressed, such as interactions of pathogens and host cell markers in infectious diseases and understanding complexities of splice variants and biomarker levels in cancer biology. In addition, the new assays enable researchers, utilizing antibodies in their studies, to correlate RNA-protein expression and evaluate antibody specificity.

"The new RNA-Protein Co-Detection Assays are an important advance for investigators studying the biological processes in single cells and within precious tissue samples," stated Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "At Bio-Techne, we are proud that our IHC expertise and high-quality R&D Systems and Novus Biologicals antibody offerings can be combined with the power of RNAscope and BaseScope detection."

The RNA-Protein Assay kits from Bio-Techne are intended for research use only. To learn more, visit: https://acdbio.com/co-detection-of-mrna-and-protein

