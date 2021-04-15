Bio-Techne Announces Launch of Professional Assay Services - Dedicated Source for RNA in situ Hybridization Assays in Spatial Gene Expression Analysis

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), a Bio-Techne brand, completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to increased demand for its Assay Services offered at its Newark, CA laboratory. At the heart of this re-launch is a name change from Pharma Assay Services to Professional Assay Services, with an expansion of offerings to global academic and clinical institutions, building on 10 years of experience providing services to our global pharma and biotech partners. Bio-Techne's Professional Assay Services provide in situ hybridization (ISH) gene expression analysis for target discovery, biomarker validation, drug safety assessment, and assay prototype development directly from the RNAscope™ technology experts.

In addition to providing the full line of RNAscope, BaseScope™, and miRNAscope™ ISH assays, our Professional Assay Services also offers tissue procurement and processing, high resolution whole slide scanning, image analysis and digital pathology, as well as custom assay development. We have an expert multi-disciplinary team that includes Ph.D. scientists and M.D.s, who serve our clients as technical experts, image analysis specialists and board-certified pathologists, spanning a broad array of scientific disciplines. With direct access to the developers of the technology, the Assay Services team provides unparalleled expertise in Bio-Techne's ISH platforms and delivers fast, high quality data designed to meet study objectives and timelines. The projects executed by our team follow Good Clinical Laboratory Practices (GCLP) based on guidelines from the World Health Organization.

"We are excited to announce the rebranding of our award-winning services to "Professional Assay Services", in line with the broadened access, expanding beyond biopharma partners, to include academic, health and clinical institutions," commented Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "As leaders in RNAscope services, our goal is to facilitate target discovery and drug development with shortened timelines and in a cost-efficient manner. Now more labs can use this service to unlock the power of RNA in any target-any species-any gene with RNAscope to complement their single cell RNA sequencing, qPCR, or immunohistochemistry data."

The assay services team brings years of experience in custom assay development and optimization, as seen in the comments here from the R&D team at Exicure, "Our experience working with Advanced Cell Diagnostics has been all-around excellent. With their expertise and through clear communication, we developed several assays to detect both RNA and short oligonucleotides in tissue. Compared to standard complementary probes, the signal we obtained using these services was evident and specific. After seeing the first images, we immediately knew we wanted to use these techniques more frequently."

By partnering with the Professional Assay Services scientific team for the full suite of service offerings, customers can be confident in the science and be satisfied with actionable results in weeks rather than months.

The Professional Assay Services from Bio-Techne are not intended for diagnostic use. To learn more, visit: https://acdbio.com/pas

