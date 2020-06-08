Bio-Techne Announces Release of GMP ProDots Proteins to Support Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Workflows

MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced the release of GMP ProDots™ Proteins to support cell and gene therapy manufacturing workflows. GMP ProDots™ Proteins address a critical need to precisely dose and safely add essential proteins such as growth factors and cytokines to therapeutic cell cultures. GMP ProDots Proteins, produced under GMP-grade conditions to meet strict requirements for human therapies, are neatly packaged lyophilized spherical 'dots' of protein contained within a sterile bag designed to be connected to a closed bio-processing culture system.

A critical concern within cell and gene therapy manufacturing is creating processes that ensure patient safety and robust therapeutic production. GMP ProDots Proteins address this concern by allowing for a completely closed system to incorporate critical cytokines and growth factors for the expansion and growth of therapeutic cells. The proteins, formulated as lyophilized spheroids, allow users to visualize the amount of proteins within each bag, adding a layer of safety to the process. GMP ProDots products are manufactured with R&D Systems cytokines and growth factors, widely recognized for superior quality and reproducibility.

"Sterile addition of growth factors and cytokines to cell culture is a critical requirement for cell and gene therapy bio-process production. The GMP ProDots platform achieves this by enabling sterile growth factor and cytokine addition in a novel container-closure format while reducing production risk and operator time," said Sean Kevlahan, Senior Director of Cell and Gene Therapy.

As the growth in cell therapies continues, the need for efficient, closed processing steps will grow. GMP ProDots products are optimized for use with the company's ExCellerate™ Media for Immune Cell Culture and Cloudz™ Cell Activating Kits to robustly expand cells for ex vivo cell therapy manufacturing.

The full line of ProDots™ Proteins can be found on the R&D Systems Website: GMP ProDots™

