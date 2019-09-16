Bio-Techne Attains ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Fetal Bovine Serum Manufacturing Facility

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that it has attained ISO 9001:2015 certification at its fetal bovine serum (FBS) and specialty media manufacturing facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. ISO 9001:2015 is an international Business Quality Management System standard that is recognized globally as an indicator of quality excellence. This certification demonstrates Bio-Techne's commitment for providing high-quality serum and media that aligns with the quality excellence standards preferred by biotech, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies as well as academic researchers.

In January 2018, Bio-Techne acquired Atlanta Biologicals, a leading provider of FBS, base media and cell culture supplements for academic research and development. Since the acquisition, Bio-Techne has invested heavily in quality systems and certifications for serum and cell culture products produced at the Atlanta Biologicals facility. This includes ISO9001:2015 certification, as well as an USDA APHIS (Animal Health and Plant Inspection Services)-certified manufacturing process for Optima FBS. By pursuing and successfully obtaining ISO and USDA APHIS certifications, Bio-Techne solidifies its commitment to supporting the serum needs of high-quality research, development and manufacturing.

Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment, commented, "We are excited to earn the ISO 9001:2015 certification for our serum manufacturing facility. This not only demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards for our research-grade reagents, but also enables biotech, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies around the world to incorporate our FBS alongside the proteins, small molecules and other Bio-Techne reagents they currently use in their research and manufacturing workflows."

View all Atlanta Biologicals FBS at www.rndsystems.com/fbs.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

Contact: David Clair, Investor Relations

ir@bio-techne.com

646-277-1266

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Related Links

https://www.bio-techne.com

