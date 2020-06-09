Bio-Techne Continues to Expand Its Portfolio to Support SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 Research and Therapeutic Development

Bio-Techne's Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) brand has developed new RNAscope ™ probes for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Several of these probes have already been cited in high impact publications by Chandrashekar et al ., Liu et al. , Puelles et al. , and Patane et al. The RNAscope platform is an advanced in situ hybridization assay that enables visualization of single-molecule gene expression with single-cell resolution directly in intact tissues. These new probes will allow researchers to visualize and estimate the viral load in any tissue and cell with morphological context. Bio-Techne's ACD brand also offers probes for ACE-2, TMPRSS2, and Cathepsin B and L for identifying cell types that may be vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection. The RNAscope probes can also be used in combination with immunohistochemistry-validated antibodies from the R&D Systems and Novus Biologicals brands to detect viral and host cell proteins. Accordingly, RNAscope and the Novus Biologicals ™ -branded Anti-SARS-Nucleoprotein Antibody were used in a recently published Science paper to detect virus-infected cells in lung parenchyma of SARS-CoV-2- infected Rhesus macaques.

Bio-Techne also offers innovative tools that will help drive the development of vaccines and therapies for COVID-19. Scientists are utilizing two avenues for developing COVID-19 treatments: the creation of new COVID-19 vaccines and the repurposing of existing drugs. There is an urgent need to create a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 as it is believed to be the best hope for ending the pandemic. Bio-Techne's ProteinSimple™-branded Simple Western™ systems, which are routinely employed in vaccine development, will be key for developing and manufacturing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. The Simple Western system is the only gel-free, blot-free, hands-free capillary-based immunoassay platform on the market. During vaccine development, this platform can be used for antigen-down serological assays, characterizing proteins as part of a vaccine, monitoring vaccine component expression, and quantitating vaccine contamination. In addition, Bio-Techne's R&D Systems and Novus Biologicals brands are continually releasing new SARS-CoV-2-related recombinant proteins that can support binding and drug development studies.

Scientists are also investigating the possibility of using existing drugs to treat COVID-19, as that strategy could offer a faster timeline for managing COVID-19. Bio-Techne's Tocris brand has numerous small molecules that have the potential to be repurposed for COVID-19 therapeutics research. Additionally, Tocris has now released a new Tocriscreen™ library of 190 FDA-approved drugs that is ideal for in vitro and in vivo drug repurposing/repositioning studies. Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment commented, "COVID-19 research and drug development is progressing at an unprecedented pace as the scientific community searches for a cure. Bio-Techne is continually expanding its portfolio in order to provide scientists with the critical tools they need."

The complete portfolio of products for SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 research from all the Bio-Techne brands can be found on the R&D Systems website.

Researchers at Arkana labs used the RNAscope 2.5 HD Brown assay to visualize SARS-CoV-2 spike protein RNA in the placental tissue of a COVID-19 positive patient in the second trimester to further support studies that distinguish the physiological effects of pre-eclampsia and COVID-19 for better prognosis of infected pregnant women.

