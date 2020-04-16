Bio-Techne Introduces RePlex Capabilities For Simple Western Assays On Jess™

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the upcoming release of RePlex™ for use on the Jess instrument, a member of the Simple Western™ instrument family. RePlex adds to Jess's already advanced, fully automated, capillary electrophoresis-based Western blotting capabilities by allowing users to analyze the same sample twice in one run. RePlex exemplifies Bio-Techne's commitment to continued innovation in automated Western blot detection and analysis.

In approximately 5 hours, Jess automates the protein loading, separation and immobilization steps, and two independent immunoprobing events, maximizing the data obtainable from one sample. Or, Jess can perform one immunoassay plus the Total Protein Assay, all in-capillary, packing Simple Western speed, simplicity and data quality into a single run required for protein normalization. In typical Simple Western fashion, users can analyze up to 25 samples and get quantitative, size-based data in just a few clicks.

"RePlex on Jess enables the generation of richer protein characterization data. The ability to analyze the same sample twice not only saves time and money, but allows users to conserve precious samples," commented Bob Gavin, Senior Vice President of the Analytical Solutions Division at Bio-Techne.

"It's really an exciting time for Bio-Techne as we continue to deliver innovative and powerful tools for the Western blotting space. We are devoted to improving how Western blots and immunoassays are performed, and RePlex delivers on that mission by making Simple Western more accessible than ever to our academic and biopharma customers," commented Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Science Segment.

