Bio-Techne Licenses aTAG Technology from C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a family of brands with a unique and leading portfolio of reagents and instruments for life science and clinical research, today announced the signing of an agreement with C4 Therapeutics, Inc. to acquire an exclusive license for the Achilles-TAG (aTAG) degradation platform. The license will make aTAG technology commercially available to the scientific research community for the first time.

The aTAG system is a chemical genetic application of the targeted protein degradation modality, harnessing the ubiquitin-proteasome system to induce selective degradation of specific proteins within a cell. The aTAG technology makes use of a newly developed heterobifunctional Degrader that selectively targets its corresponding degradation tag, which is based on the MTH1 protein. When a protein of interest is fused to the aTAG, treatment with this class of Degrader results in degradation of the aTAG-fusion protein. Researchers will be able to fuse the aTAG to their target protein of interest, and subsequently degrade the protein in their biological system.

This new technology offers the scientific community a new tool for validating the role of specific proteins in numerous disease states and physiological systems, in a rapid, tuneable and reversible manner.

Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment, commented, "The licensing agreement with C4 Therapeutics is highly significant as it allows the scientific community access to this cutting-edge technology. aTAG enables the study of the effects of a protein by deleting it from cells, both in vitro and in vivo, an exciting development for the field of Targeted Protein Degradation. Bio-Techne will continue to seek out innovative products for licensing, as well as develop new technologies in house, to help scientists make new discoveries and drive life science research forward."

