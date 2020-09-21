Bio-Techne Rebrands B-MoGen Biotechnologies As Part Of The R&D Systems Product Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that the B-MoGen Biotechnologies portfolio of genome engineering services, GMP therapeutic manufacturing services, and its proprietary transposon-transposase gene transfer system, TcBuster™, will be rebranded as R&D Systems. As part of the rebranding, the B-MoGen Biotechnologies website will be retired. Service details and purchasing options will be maintained through the R&D Systems website. Currently all legacy B-MoGen products and services can be purchased through R&D Systems.

Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment, commented, "We are excited to consolidate the B-MoGen portfolio within R&D Systems' extended offering of discovery-to-clinic cell and gene therapy solutions. Cell and gene therapy customers are looking for value-added services to complement the high-quality products that they purchase from R&D systems. With this consolidation, we can meet the needs of our customers in new and dynamic ways."

More information on the TcBuster and other legacy B-MoGen Biotechnologies services can be found at www.rndsystems.com/products/genome-engineering

