Bio-Techne Receives Approval To Offer The ExoDx™ Prostate Intelliscore™ (EPI) Test In New York State

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne today announced that it has received a clinical laboratory permit from the New York State Department of Health to provide its ExoDx Prostate IntelliScore (EPI) test in New York, providing a valuable tool to help Urologists rule out unnecessary prostate biopsies.

The EPI test was launched in the U.S. in 2017. Since then, Exosome Diagnostics CLIA accredited laboratory has processed well over 25,000 tests. The EPI test assists physicians in determining the need for a prostate biopsy in patients with an ambiguous PSA test result. With this approval, the EPI test is now available to Urologists in New York State. In the U.S. market, a large proportion of the specimens for diagnostic tests originate from New York.

"Obtaining the New York State license is an important achievement for the Exosome Diagnostics business unit, and we're very proud our operation has passed the rigorous New York State inspection and approval process," said Steve Silverman, Vice President and General Manager. "We have seen strong adoption by Urologists across the country, and now look forward to providing our highly accurate and clinically actionable tests to physicians and patients in New York."

Forward-Looking Statements

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

