Bio-Techne Supports International Antibody Validation Meetings

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne is proud to be sharing its 30+ years of industry leading expertise in antibody development and validation from its R&D Systems and Novus Biologicals brands at the 3rd International Antibody Validation Meeting on September 20-21, 2018. The meeting is to be held at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom. Leading researchers from academia, the biopharma industry, and antibody developers will gather to discuss best practices in research antibody validation with the goal of improving validation standards and enhancing research reproducibility.

Birte Aggeler, Ph.D., Director of Antibody Development and Flow Cytometry at Bio-Techne, will present results from Bio-Techne's newest approaches to antibody validation, including the company's initiative to use CRISPR gene editing technology to validate antibodies in knockout (KO) cell lines. Dr. Aggeler will also discuss the use of Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)-branded RNAscope® in situ hybridization technology, which detects target RNA within intact cells, to support the validation of immunohistochemistry antibodies. Case studies will be presented on the validation of antibodies to CD molecules and other challenging targets such as 7-Transmembrane receptors, also known as G protein-coupled receptors.

In addition, Dr. Aggeler has been invited to participate in an expert panel discussion on the approaches suppliers can take to improve antibody validation. The discussions and peer knowledge exchange will help to improve antibody validation for the life science community.

Bio-Techne is also proud to support the 10th EuroMAbNet Annual Meeting and 5th Antibody Validation Workshop on September 27-28, 2018. The meeting will be held at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. The meeting will bring together experts in monoclonal antibody production and validation from across Europe and will emphasize antibody validation best practices for end users.

Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment, commented, "Specific, sensitive, and highly validated antibody research tools are critical to advance life science discovery and R&D efforts in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. We are pleased to be invited to support these two meetings that focus on the important issue of antibody validation, and to share details of our antibody validation approaches to a global scientific audience. At Bio-Techne, we are deeply committed to providing the highest quality of specific and reliable antibodies to help ensure research reproducibility, and to share best application-specific validation practices with scientists."

Please visit www.rndsystems.com or www.novusbio.com to access our library of antibody validation resources, protocols, webinars, customer reviews, product citations, and to review our latest antibody validation information using CRISPR KO cell lines.

