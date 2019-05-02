Bio-Techne To Present At The Bank Of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health Care Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that Jim Hippel, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019, at 2:20 p.m. PDT. The conference will be held at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ or through the following link http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/healthcare2019/id88209456501.cfm.