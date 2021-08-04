Bioactive Material Sales to Triple Over Current Valuation, Reaching US$ 6.2 Bn by 2031

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The bioactive materials market revenue totaled $2.0 Billion in 2020, according to a Fact.MR study. The overall bioactive materials sales is expected to reach US$ 6.2 billion by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% for 2020- 31.

The demand for bioactive composite materials will continue accelerating, rendering the market highly competitive. Amidst this, Fact.MR estimates the top 5 players to account for more than 22% of bioactive materials market in 2021.

Bioactive materials are proven to be effective when used for in-situ drug delivery applications. Researchers have found that bioceramics are excellent carriers of antibiotic, anti-osteoporotic, and anticancer compounds due to its high carrier suitability.

These materials also have showcased positive results in reducing peri-implant traumas and enabling tissue regrowth. These factors are expected to spur the demand for bioactive materials in bioengineering application.

Besides this, application in regenerate dental hard tissues and manufacturing dental consumables will emerge as a chief growth driver. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that around 3.5 billion suffer from oral problem across the world.

Increasing cases of periodontal diseases, problems associated with gingival tissues and dental impairments are fueling the demand for dental consumables which in turn is driving the bioactive materials market demand.

Growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis is fueling the demand for orthopedic implants. Bioactive materials are used in manufacturing orthopedic implants owing to their light weight, high flexibility and biochemical inert properties.

Increasing focus on research activities to identify suitable bioactive materials for implants to reduce trauma amongst patients will pave way for a positive demand outlook.

"Bioactive materials application is expected to soar in the food packaging industry. As a result of commercialization, the demand for packaging material that keeps perishable food items fresh for long period of time is at all-time high. Increasing use of bioactive materials for producing eco-friendly coating for paper packaging will therefore boost the market," said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

For More Information On How To Improve Your Agricultural Films Market Footprint, Request A Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6537

Key Takeaways

Bioactive materials manufacturers are eyeing to invest in the North America market due to presence of modern healthcare facilities and well-developed infrastructure. Thriving dental industry and rising geriatric population in U.S. and Canada will offer significant opportunities over the coming years.

market due to presence of modern healthcare facilities and well-developed infrastructure. Thriving dental industry and rising geriatric population in U.S. and will offer significant opportunities over the coming years. Driven by rising older population and increasing consumer spending on healthcare, South Asia bioactive materials market is forecast to growth at 14% CAGR during the assessment period.

bioactive materials market is forecast to growth at 14% CAGR during the assessment period. Increasing cases of oral cancer has fueled the demand for dental and oral care products including bioactive materials in China . The demand for bioactive materials in the country is expected to grow by 13% in upcoming decade.

. The demand for bioactive materials in the country is expected to grow by 13% in upcoming decade. Powdered bioactive materials account for 2 out of 5 sales in global market while demand for injectable bioactive materials for drug delivery applications is anticipated to grow at a healthy pace.

Dentistry and surgery applications account for 70% of sales revenue of bioactive materials due to increasing demand of biomedical implants and rise in tissue regeneration surgeries.

Prominent Drivers

Increasing government and private funding towards developing new bioactive material for surgical applications is driving the bioactive materials market.

Rise in number of cardiovascular patients and consistently improving healthcare systems in emerging economies will boost the bioactive materials market growth across the globe.

Consumer showcasing increased spending on oral hygiene and rising awareness regarding chronic diseases will create lucrative opportunities for bioactive materials market growth.

Key Restraints

Strict regulations and product approval guidelines in developed countries are hindering the bioactive material market growth.

High cost of surgery involving bioactive materials along with high risk of complications especially during bone grafting will further hamper the market growth.

Limited research regarding negative influence of bioactive materials on immune system will restrict the demand of bioactive materials.

Ask Your Agricultural Films Market Related Questions & Get Customized Reports https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6537

Competitive Landscape

Rise in geriatric population and increasing demand for tissue repair is motivating market players to develop regenerative medicines through collaboration and partnership with other market players. Growing popularity of tissue engineering has created ideal condition for biomedical suppliers to enter new markets.

For instance, Arthrex signed a distribution agreement with Celularity in July 2021. Under this agreement, Arthrex will gain distribution and commercialization rights to Celularity's orthopedic biomaterial products.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. under pre-negotiated terms issued a royalty-bearing license to Amasa Therapeutics Inc. in June 2021, to use HyStem technology of Lineage Cell Therapeutics for developing treatment for solid tumors and marketing of treatment therapies.

More Valuable Insights on Bioactive Materials Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global bioactive materials market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on in bioactive materials market on the basis of various segments. These include:

By Material

Bioactive Glass



Bioactive Glass Ceramic



Bioactive Composite Material



Other Bioactive Materials

By Type

Powdered Bioactive Materials



Moldable Bioactive Materials



Granulated Bioactive Materials



Injectable Bioactive Materials

By Application

Bioactive Materials for Dentistry



Bioactive Materials for Surgery



Bioactive Materials for Bioengineering



Bioactive Materials for Other Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The market survey highlights projected sales growth for bioactive materials market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into bioactive materials demand outlook for 2021-2031

Bioactive materials market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Bioactive materials market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Bioceramics Market - Dentists are utilising cutting-edge implant options to avoid tooth loss in individuals suffering from such illnesses. As a result, the popularity of bioceramics is fast increasing. Bioceramic implants are the favoured implant choice among dental practitioners since they are non-toxic and bioinert. Carbon bioceramics sales are expected to increase at a potential CAGR through 2031, owing to its high density and increased fibre strength.

Drug Delivery Systems Market - Polymeric drug delivery is particularly beneficial in the treatment of chronic illnesses such as cancer, particularly solid tumors. It also has a reduced level of toxicity. During the projection period, the polymeric drug delivery segment will account for more than one-third of the worldwide drug delivery systems market. Several advances in the field of medication delivery systems have been made. The inclusion of three-dimensional printing is the most significant of these (3D-printing).

Dental Consumables Market - Dental consumables are used to treat dental illnesses such as tooth restoration, gingival tissue difficulties, dental impairments, dental caries, and periodontal diseases. The growing number of dental disorders around the world is driving the growth of the dental consumables industry. One of the primary drivers of the global dental consumables market is the growing emphasis on physical appearance. Asia Pacific's worldwide dental consumables market share is expected to expand significantly.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automatic & industry 4.0 to chemical & materials and retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR