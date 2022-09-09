Bioactive wound dressing market, Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd - Technavio

Bioactive Wound Dressing Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

3M Co.

Co. Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd

B. Braun SE

Coloplast AS

ConvaTec Group Plc

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

DermaRite Industries LLC

ETS Wound Care LLC

Hollister Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson and Johnson

Mediterra

Medtronic Plc

Product Insights and News

integralife.com: This business sells a product called Integra Wound Matrix which is made of a porous matrix made of cross-linked bovine tendon collagen and glycosaminoglycan.

This business sells a product called Integra Wound Matrix which is made of a porous matrix made of cross-linked bovine tendon collagen and glycosaminoglycan. Hollister.com - This company sells a variety of bioactive wound dressings, including CalciCare Calcium Alginate Dressing, CalciCare Calcium Alginate Dressing Silver, Hollister Incorporated Restore foam, Hydrocolloid Dressing Sterile, and Hydrocolloid Dressing with Foam Backing.

- This company sells a variety of bioactive wound dressings, including CalciCare Calcium Alginate Dressing, CalciCare Calcium Alginate Dressing Silver, Hollister Incorporated Restore foam, Hydrocolloid Dressing Sterile, and Hydrocolloid Dressing with Foam Backing. etswoundcare.com - This business sells MIRRAGEN, a bioactive product made of glass fibres and borate that is bioabsorbable.

Bioactive Wound Dressing Market Geographical Landscape

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The bioactive wound dressing market in North America is mostly centered in the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the course of the projection period, the expansion of the North American market for bioactive wound dressings will be supported by the opening of new urgent care centres.

Bioactive Wound Dressing Market Segmentation

The market share growth for bioactive wound dressings in the moist wound care sector would be high. The largest source of income for the worldwide bioactive wound dressing market is the moist wound dressings segment. This is because of its many benefits, which include promoting quick wound healing, offering improved autolytic debridement, promoting collagen synthesis, and minimizing scarring and pain associated with wounds.

Additionally, a lot of end-users are choosing moist wound dressings more frequently because they keep the area surrounding the wound site moist, assure oxygen flow, eliminate dead tissues, offer protection from external infection, are affordable, and are simple to apply.

Bioactive Wound Dressing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, B. Braun SE, Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Covalon Technologies Ltd., DermaRite Industries LLC, ETS Wound Care LLC, Hollister Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Mediterra, Medtronic Plc, MiMedx Group Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and UEG Medical Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Moist wound care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Moist wound care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Moist wound care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Moist wound care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Moist wound care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Active wound care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Active wound care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Active wound care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Active wound care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Active wound care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Antimicrobial care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Antimicrobial care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Antimicrobial care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Antimicrobial care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Antimicrobial care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 92: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 94: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 95: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 96: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 97: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Coloplast AS

Exhibit 99: Coloplast AS - Overview



Exhibit 100: Coloplast AS - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Coloplast AS - Key news



Exhibit 102: Coloplast AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Coloplast AS - Segment focus

10.6 ConvaTec Group Plc

Exhibit 104: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 105: ConvaTec Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 107: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings

10.7 Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Covalon Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Covalon Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Covalon Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Covalon Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 DermaRite Industries LLC

Exhibit 112: DermaRite Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: DermaRite Industries LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: DermaRite Industries LLC - Key offerings

10.9 ETS Wound Care LLC

Exhibit 115: ETS Wound Care LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: ETS Wound Care LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: ETS Wound Care LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Hollister Inc.

Exhibit 118: Hollister Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Hollister Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Hollister Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 121: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Paul Hartmann AG

Exhibit 126: Paul Hartmann AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Paul Hartmann AG - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Paul Hartmann AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Paul Hartmann AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

