Bioadhesive Market by Product and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 22, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioadhesive market is poised to grow by USD 1.56 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Arkema SA, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd., Bio Adhesive Alliance Inc., Cargill Inc., Coöperatie AVEBE UA, Danimer Scientific, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Ingredion Inc., and LD Davis Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for bio-based hot-melt adhesives in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities, limitations of bioadhesives will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bioadhesive Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bioadhesive Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Plant-based Adhesives
- Animal-based Adhesives
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Bio-Based Resins Market - Global bio-based resins market is segmented by application (packaging, automotive, construction, and others), type (non-biodegradable and biodegradable), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Biopolymers Market - Global biopolymers market is segmented by end-user (packaging and food services sector, agriculture and horticulture sector, consumer goods sector, automotive sector, and others), type (PLA, Bio-PE, Bio-PET, PHA, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Bioadhesive Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bioadhesive market report covers the following areas:
- Bioadhesive Market size
- Bioadhesive Market trends
- Bioadhesive Market industry analysis
This study identifies favorable government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the bioadhesive market growth during the next few years.
Bioadhesive Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bioadhesive Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bioadhesive Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bioadhesive Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bioadhesive market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bioadhesive market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bioadhesive market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioadhesive market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Plant-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Animal-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Arkema SA
- Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.
- Bio Adhesive Alliance Inc.
- Cargill Inc.
- Coöperatie AVEBE UA
- Danimer Scientific
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Ingredion Inc.
- LD Davis Industries Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
