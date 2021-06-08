BioAgilytix Holds Ribbon Cutting To Celebrate Boston Lab Expansion, Additional Jobs And Tech Capabilities

BOSTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix, a leading bioanalytical laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis, recently held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the large-scale expansion of its leading-edge Boston laboratory. Located in the Cambridge, Massachusetts biopharma hub, the expanded CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory added 21-color flow cytometry and ddPCR, plus additional capacity for more qPCR, ADA/PK and biomarker testing to its already robust preclinical and clinical trials and diagnostic testing capabilities.

"With our expanded Boston lab, larger scientific team and new instrumentation, we continue to lead the field in helping our biopharma customers capitalize on these newest technologies for a powerful advantage in the analysis space," said Dr. Linda Robbie, Vice President and General Manager, BioAgilytix Boston. "We pride ourselves on white glove, bespoke solutions that focus on the science. Our clients value our highly specialized expertise in designing assays that can lead them down the right pathways. At the end of the day, together we focus our abilities on enabling the best possible clinical outcomes for patients."

With these expansions, BioAgilytix's Boston lab doubled its square footage as well as its employee base. The team, comprised of some of the brightest scientists in the world with deep domain knowledge and industry experience, enables our clients to leverage this expertise to create an optimal bioanalytical testing plan that complements their drug development programs.

"The expansion of our Boston lab, paired with its exceptional location, enables us to foster vital academic, CRO and sponsor collaboration to positively impact patient outcomes," shared Jim Datin, President and CEO of BioAgilytix. "This growth in our scientists and capacity, following the expansion of our Durham, NC lab earlier in the year, strengthens our mission to provide the most dependable, high-quality bioanalytical support and expertise, helping clients bring innovative therapies to patients more rapidly."

BioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina's Research Triangle area, the Cambridge area of Massachusetts, and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states.

BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, GLP, and GCP, as well as GMP quality control testing (i.e., product release testing, stability testing, etc.). BioAgilytix also offers diagnostic testing services at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited Boston laboratory.

BioAgilytix's team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensures high-quality science, data integrity and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development. BioAgilytix is a trusted partner to many top global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com .

