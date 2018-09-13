BioArctic is Granted a Concept Patent in Europe for the Company's Strategy for Disease-modifying Treatment of Parkinson's Disease

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA-B) announced today that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a decision to grant the company's patent application in Europe, EP09738534.8, for its Parkinson's disease concept patent. The decision states that the European patent, EP 2 282 758 B1, will enter into force on November 21, 2018.

The granted concept patent in Europe protects the company's innovative treatment strategy for Parkinson's disease. Corresponding patents have previously been granted in the US and Japan.

BioArctic's patent strategy is to protect our treatment strategy conceptually, with broad claims that prevent competitors from using the same treatment strategy, complemented by specific substance patents to provide protection against generics and biosimilars. The company has an active patent strategy covering all major geographic markets, including the US, Japan, China and Europe.

"The granted concept patent in Europe, which protects the company's innovative treatment strategy for Parkinson's disease, is an in important part of the company's patent strategy. Today there is no disease-modifying treatment on the market and we want to contribute with innovative and effective treatments that improve the Parkinson patients' quality of life," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO of BioArctic

This information is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of the contact persons above, on October 21, 2018, at 09.00 a.m. CET.

About BioArctic's Parkinson Program

BAN0805 is a drug candidate (an antibody against alpha-synuclein) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The aim is to develop a disease-modifying treatment that stops or slows down disease progression. Collaboration with AbbVie was started in 2016 regarding the continued development of the company's Parkinson program, focusing on BAN0805 with follow-up projects and diagnostics. BioArctic is preparing for the application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the initiation of a clinical study of BAN0805 in the U.S., an IND. The project is based on research from Uppsala University in Sweden.

The antibodies PD1601 and PD1602 (against alpha-synuclein) are both Parkinson's disease follow-up projects with the goal to develop a disease-modifying treatment that stops or slows down disease progression. The projects are conducted in collaboration with AbbVie.

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, after Alzheimer's disease. Parkinson's disease is a progressive disease of the nervous system that affects the ability to move due to reduced levels of dopamine in the brain. Tremor is the best-known sign of the disease. As the second most common neurodegenerative disease, after Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease affects a large number of individuals and their families. Parkinson's disease affects a younger patient group, which means that many who fall ill are still at working age, with considerable financial consequences for the individual and society. Patients with Parkinson's disease suffer from an extensive loss of nerve cells in a certain part of the brain. In the nerve cells of the Parkinson brain there are so called Lewy bodies consisting of accumulated alpha-synuclein, a protein normally regulating neurotransmitters. Research has shown that mutations in the alpha-synuclein gene lead to Parkinson's disease.

About BioArctic

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company also develops a potential treatment for Complete Spinal Cord Injury. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with our strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential.

BioArctic's B-share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (STO:BIOA B). www.bioarctic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bioarctic-is-granted-a-concept-patent-in-europe-for-the-company-s-strategy-for-disease-modifying-tre,c2650355

The following files are available for download:

For more information, please contact:

Gunilla Osswald, PhD, CEO

E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se

Telephone: +46-8695-6930

Christina Astrén, Director IR and Communications

E-mail: christina.astren@bioarctic.se

Telephone: +46-70-835-4336

SOURCE BioArctic