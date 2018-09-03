BioArctic SIgns a Research Agreement With Brain Biomarker Solutions in Gothenburg AB to Develop New Diagnostics for Alzheimer's Disease

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) has signed a research agreement with Brain Biomarker Solutions in Gothenburg AB (BBS). BBS was founded by the internationally well-known researchers in the area of Alzheimer diagnostics, Professors Kaj Blennow and Henrik Zetterberg and University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

The objective of the research collaboration is to develop new and improved diagnostic methods for Alzheimer's disease by identifying and measuring new biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood. The goal is to be able to better and more accurately diagnose the disease and to achieve a more precise monitoring of the disease process and to demonstrate and follow the effect of new drugs targeting the amyloid pathology. This represents a huge need from the pharmaceutical industry in the development of new drugs. Biomarkers are substances in CSF, blood or other tissues that can be used to get information of a disease and its progression. One interesting biomarker in CSF that will be studied is amyloid beta protofibrils, a biological moiety that also is present in the brain of Alzheimer patients, and which is also believed to be central in the development of the disease. Support for this hypothesis is that BioArctic's drug candidate BAN2401, which is directed towards amyloid beta protofibrils, recently in a large Phase 2b study showed significant clinical efficacy.

The diagnostic methods that will be developed can also play an important role to monitor treatment effects in clinical trials. BBS will contribute to the collaboration with its vast experience in Alzheimer diagnostics and knowledge of Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic will contribute with its proprietary antibodies and its expertise in regulatory affairs. The project results are equally owned by the parties, each responsible for their own costs. The revenues should be shared equally between the parties at a potential outlicensing.

Since Alzheimer's disease is highly prevalent in the world and an increasing medical problem for patients, relatives and societies, new and improved diagnostic methods are highly warranted. Hence, the diagnostic market for Alzheimer's disease has a significant potential. The long-term goal with the research collaboration is to develop diagnostic products which will be commercialized and through licensing or other business arrangements with possibilities of future revenues from royalties.

"We are very pleased with this important collaboration which in the long-term can create a new business opportunity for BioArctic but also further improve the ability to develop new drugs for Alzheimer's disease," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO of BioArctic.

This information is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of the contact persons above, on September 13, 2018, at 10.00 am CET.

About Alzheimer's disease



Alzheimer's disease is estimated to be the cause of 50-60%1 of all cases of dementia and is thus the most common dementia condition with onset in adulthood. The disease is characterized by death of neurons in the brain causing a progressive deterioration of memory and cognitive skills, such as intellectual ability, language, orientation, recognition and learning ability. The disease development in Alzheimer's disease likely starts several years before the patient shows any clinical symptoms. The disease also has a progressive development, which means that the symptoms increase as the disease progresses. The disease impairs the quality of life for the patients as well as their families. These patients also demand comprehensive nursing which means great costs for society.2 A disease modifying treatment, aimed at halting or slowing down the disease progression, therefore needs to be initiated before the degeneration of the brain has gone too far.

About BioArctic



BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company also develops a potential treatment for Complete Spinal Cord Injury. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with our strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential.

BioArctic's B-share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (STO:BIOA B). www.bioarctic.com

