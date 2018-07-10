BioBridges Appoints Joshua Nelson as a Director of Client Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioBridges, a Career Portfolio® Management company providing integrated services to the life sciences community, is proud to announce and welcome Joshua Nelson as a Director of Client Services. Nelson will collaborate with emerging and established pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to engage highly skilled professionals who are focused on the work at hand and can move clinical programs forward.

Nelson comes to BioBridges with many years of sales and management experience in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industry. He has a passion for developing strong customer relationships and collaborating with functional experts and high-impact professionals, allowing clients to advance science and produce therapies for patients who need them.

"I am honored to be joining BioBridges as Director of Client Services and look forward to supporting the growth of the organization in the San Francisco Bay Area," said Joshua Nelson. "I am passionate about BioBridges' Career Portfolio® Management model and the opportunity to serve the needs of our clients and professionals."

"We are thrilled to welcome Joshua to BioBridges," said Jason Falchuk, President. "Josh brings a strong track record of establishing and cultivating successful relationships. We look forward to seeing how his contributions will help our clients accomplish the work that supports the development of their programs."

About BioBridges

BioBridges helps exceptional pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device professionals pursue the work about which they are inspired. The company's scalable Career Portfolio® Management model allows highly skilled professionals to focus on the work about which they are passionate while collaborating with clients to advance science and produce therapies for patients who need them. For more information, please visit www.biobridges.com.

