BIOCAPTIVA Appoints Alison Williamson as Chief Financial Officer and Board Director

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOCAPTIVA Ltd ("BIOCAPTIVA"), a company developing the BioCaptis, a revolutionary cell free DNA (cfDNA) capture device, designed to transform liquid biopsy testing for cancer management, announces the appointment of Alison Williamson as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board.

Alison is a highly accomplished senior finance professional with over 30 years' experience in financial strategy, M&A, business planning, risk management and financial modelling. Prior to joining BIOCAPTIVA, Alison was CFO at DYSIS Medical Ltd, a global medical device business developing cancer screening technologies.

Previously, Alison was Finance Director at Aircraft Medical, a specialist manufacturer of video laryngoscopes used for challenging intubations, initially in a part time capacity before joining the company full time in 2010, before it was acquired for $110 million in cash by the leading global medtech company, Medtronic.

Alison began her career at KPMG where she qualified as a charted accountant in 1988. Since then, Alison has held a number of roles in tax and corporate finance at accountancy firms RMD and Deloitte.

Jeremy Wheeler, CEO of BIOCAPTIVA, said, "I am delighted to welcome Alison to the Board and senior team at BIOCAPTIVA. Alison has a strong track record of fund raising and successful exits through her career in medtech which will be hugely important as we enter our next growth phase. As we look to start the first in human trial with the BioCaptis, Alison's commercial awareness and operational expertise will be critical in supporting the path ahead for the company.

"BIOCAPTIVA has made significant progress since spinning out of the University of Edinburgh just over a year ago. I am confident that the company, with the valuable addition of Alison to the team, will continue to forge ahead as we have demonstrated in our first year of operations."

Alison Williamson added, "I am thrilled to join BIOCAPTIVA, a company whose technology is poised to truly revolutionise the liquid biopsy market. BIOCAPTIVA is at a very exciting stage of development, and I look forward to working alongside Jeremy and the team at BIOCAPTIVA to ensure its future success."

About BIOCAPTIVA

BIOCAPTIVA is developing the BioCaptis, a revolutionary medical device which has the potential to transform liquid biopsy testing for cancer management, by improving early diagnosis and monitoring of disease and enhancing clinical trial data of cancer patients. The BioCaptis captures up to 100x more cell free DNA (cfDNA) than a venous blood draw, yielding cfDNA in high quality and quantity for testing, addressing the major challenge of liquid biopsy in cancer management. This will potentially allow the testing of a far greater number of cancer types and stages in a much wider range of patients.

BIOCAPTIVA was founded in 2021 when it spun out from the University of Edinburgh. BIOCAPTIVA is based in Edinburgh and backed by Archangels and Scottish Enterprise.

For more information, please visit www.biocaptiva.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/biocaptiva-limited/

