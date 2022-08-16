BioCare, Inc. Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical Distribution Partner Ranks Due to Impressive Revenue Growth

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that BioCare, Inc., a leading specialty pharmaceutical distribution partner that provides distribution, specialty pharmacy and logistics services, was named on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses. A first-time honoree, BioCare earned the No. 4740 spot.

"It is an incredible honor for BioCare to be included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies nationwide. This recognition is a true testament to our continued expansion, especially coming off the heels of launching a new quality and regulatory consultancy service and expanding our leadership team," said Linda Matthews, CEO of BioCare, Inc. "As we remain on this rapid growth trajectory, we will continue to deliver exceptional customer service to further solidify our position as the industry's most trusted healthcare partner."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About BioCare, Inc.

BioCare, Inc. is comprised of BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy, LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services, and QRCare, a quality and regulatory consultancy service. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. The company was included on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list in 2022. For more information about BioCare, Inc., please visit www.biocare-us.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE BioCare, Inc