BioCareSD Celebrates 40 Years in Specialty Distribution

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCareSD, a leading specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, is pleased to announce a series of milestones as it celebrates its 40th year in business. The company was recently recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace in Arizona, as part of AZ Central's prestigious award program spotlighting the best employers and leading companies in the state. In addition, BioCareSD has seen continued growth, with sales having increased by nearly 1500 percent as a result of implementing key programs, initiatives, and innovations in customer service.

Over the last four decades, BioCareSD has built a trusted track record in supporting customers' unmet and urgent needs across ultra-rare, rare, and orphan diseases. As it delivers life-sustaining therapies all around the country, BioCareSD connects pharmaceutical manufacturers to healthcare providers from hospitals, ambulatory infusion centers, physician infusion suites, specialty pharmacies, and more. Most notably, the company has developed a network which can provide four to six hour delivery anywhere in the country when needed, from a customer's initial request, to the moment the treatment reaches the patient, with on-demand service and 24/7 support.

Led by President Linda Matthews, BioCareSD evolved from a regional division of Vitalant, the nation's largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider, to a national leader in specialty distribution. Matthews and her tenured team have transformed the company by implementing a high-touch service model. One of BioCareSD's signature programs and earliest examples of innovation focused on custom hemophilia consignment for some of the leading children's hospitals in the country. With this program, hospitals were able to have life-sustaining products available when needed, without the risk of expiration or the need to carry costly inventories. Patients could be treated immediately, which significantly improved care.

Today, BioCareSD competes with multi-billion-dollar corporations by leveraging its customer-centric, agile mindset, unique business model, and extremely fast and reliable distribution network. It also serves as one of the largest distributors of hemophilia therapies in the country and enjoys continued access to a range of new specialty drugs, as a pioneer in the space. In response to demand from its customers, the company has expanded into the non-acute segment and continues to diversify its offerings. In addition to BioCareSD, BioCare, Inc. encompasses CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy, and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services.

"For 40 years, BioCareSD has provided its customers with the peace of mind that the right specialty therapies will get into the right hands at the right time, no matter what it takes," said Matthews. "Being at our customers' service, 24/7, as they save lives, is at the heart of everything we do, because every minute matters when a patient needs therapy. I am incredibly proud of our team's commitment to serving as the industry's most trusted healthcare partner."

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD is a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, BioCareSD has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. BioCareSD is part of BioCare, Inc., which encompasses CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy, and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services. BioCare, Inc.'s parent company is Vitalant. Founded in 1943, Vitalant is the nation's largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the U.S. For more information about BioCareSD, please visit www.biocaresd.com.

SOURCE BioCare, Inc

Related Links

https://www.biocaresd.com/

