Biocept Awarded Canadian Patent Covering the Enhanced Detection of Rare Cells, including Cancer Cells, from a Biological Fluid Sample such as Blood or Cerebrospinal Fluid

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular technologies designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients with cancer, announces that it has been awarded Canadian Patent 2812291, entitled METHODS AND REAGENTS FOR SIGNAL AMPLIFICATION. This patent covers methods for enhancing the detection of cells using fluorescent complexes, including circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and from a biological fluid. The issuance of this patent increases Biocept's total patent awards for use in its molecular diagnostics business to 40.

The method covered by this patent expands Biocept's patent protection for sensitive detection of cancer cells. It combines seamlessly with Biocept's core technologies using antibodies for CTC enrichment, as well as Biocept's microchannel intellectual property for the capture, enrichment, and imaging of CTCs from patients with cancer.

"Expanding patent protection for our Target Selector™ liquid biopsy platform is among our strategic priorities as we seek to grow our global business," said Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO. "This patent expands Biocept's international footprint for capturing and analyzing rare cells of interest, including CTCs, and is a further aid for detecting cancer cells recovered from biological fluids such as blood or cerebrospinal fluid. With this newly granted patent, we now have 40 issued patents covering our molecular diagnostic technologies, and expect to further strengthen our intellectual property position with additional patent issuances in the future."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. Additionally, Biocept is offering nationwide COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements as to our expectation of further strengthening our intellectual property position with additional patent issuances in the future and the ability of our tests to provide clinically actionable information to oncologist and their patients, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact :

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

[email protected]

310-691-7100

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biocept.com

