Biocept Awarded Patent in China for its Circulating Tumor Cell Platform Expanding Intellectual Property Estate to 33 Issued Patents Globally

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that it has been awarded Chinese Patent No. ZL201080019566.9 entitled, DEVICES AND METHODS OF CELL CAPTURE AND ANALYSIS. The issued patent covers methods and devices for the capture of rare cells of interest, including CTCs that are shed into the blood stream by solid tumors where an antibody, or mixture of antibodies, and a microchannel are used for cell capture, detection, and analysis. The patent encompasses the use of any biological sample type of interest and is the 33rd patent issued to Biocept that is core to its liquid biopsy technology and commercial testing platforms.

"The granting of this patent further expands Biocept's international footprint for capturing and analyzing rare cells from biological fluids, such as blood, bone marrow, cerebral spinal fluid (CSF), and tissue, to assess the status of patients with cancer," said Lyle Arnold, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Biocept. "This technology interfaces well with Biocept's other patented liquid biopsy technologies that include a blood collect tube and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis, which are intended to aid physicians in the treatment of their patients with cancer."

"Obtaining this new patent provides additional intellectual property coverage for the unique and novel features of our Target Selector™ platform, featuring our antibody cocktail and microchannel capture technologies for CTCs and other rare cells of interest," said Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO. "We believe that the issuance of additional patents around the world leverages our investment in our cutting-edge liquid biopsy technologies and expands the opportunity for Biocept to generate revenue in territories outside the U.S."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

