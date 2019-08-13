Biocept Receives Three Additional Patents Covering its Antibody and Microchannel Technology and Enhanced Detection of Cancer Cells

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that it has been awarded three distinct patents in the U.S., Canada, and Europe: U.S. Patent No. 10,369,568 entitled CELL SEPARATION USING MICROCHANNEL HAVING PATTERNED POSTS; Canadian Patent No. 2,756,493 entitled DEVICES AND METHODS OF CELL CAPTURE AND ANALYSIS; and European Patent No. 2,619,588 entitled METHODS AND REAGENTS FOR SIGNAL AMPLIFICATION.

The U.S. issued patent broadly covers methods and apparatus used for the capture of target biomolecules, including cells of interest, using microchannels that disrupt flow to aid capture. The Canadian patent covers the capture of target cells, including CTCs, using a combination of binding partners and methods for capture on any surface. The European patent encompasses methods for enhancing the detection of cells using fluorescent complexes. The combination of these patents significantly expands the breadth of intellectual property protection for Biocept's technologies in terms of their applications and global reach. These three new patents expand Biocept's intellectual property estate to 36 issued patents globally.

"Collectively, the granting of these additional patents further broadens Biocept's U.S. and international footprint for capturing and analyzing any biological target of interest," said Lyle Arnold, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Biocept. "For Biocept's core business, this includes CTCs from any sample type, however these patents also expand the use of Biocept's technologies well beyond its current core business and may provide opportunities to out-license our technologies for a variety of uses."

"Increasing shareholder value by broadening U.S. and international patent protection used in our Target Selector™ liquid biopsy platform is a key strategic initiative, as we seek to develop our business globally, with the potential to license our technologies for uses outside the scope of our core business," said Michael Nall, Biocept President and CEO. "We now have been granted 36 issued patents covering our tests and technologies, and plan to continue to strengthen our intellectual property position with additional patent issuances to come."

Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in plasma (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, statements as to our ability to improve the management, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, the ability of our tests to provide clinically actionable information to oncologist and their patients, our ability to expand our business globally and expand the adoption of our tests, and opportunities to license our technologies for a variety of uses, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

