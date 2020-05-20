Biocept to Participate in Maxim Group's COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series on May 27, 2020

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular technologies designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that Michael W. Nall, Biocept President and CEO, will participate on the panel "COVID-19 Testing & Susceptibility - Clearing the Air" hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Wednesday, May 27 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time).

The panel will include an interactive discussion moderated by Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Maxim Group Senior Managing Director, Biotechnology. Among the topics to be discussed are the availability of COVID-19 testing and types of testing. The event is being held as the second installment in Maxim Group's COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP at https://m-vest.com/insights/blog/covid-19-virtual-conference .

Panel Discussion Details:

Panel Session Title: Testing & Susceptibility – Clearing the Air

Testing & Susceptibility – Clearing the Air Date and Time: Wednesday, May 27 , 12:00 p.m. Eastern time ( 9:00 a.m. Pacific time )

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Investor Contact :

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

[email protected]

310-691-7100

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biocept.com

