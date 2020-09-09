Biocept to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Virtual Conference on September 14

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular diagnostics designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the patient outcomes, announces that President and CEO Michael Nall will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time).

The live presentation can be accessed here and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Biocept website.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. In addition, Biocept recently added COVID-19 testing to support efforts to fight the pandemic. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

[email protected]

310-691-7100

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biocept.com

