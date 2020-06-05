Biocept to Relocate Corporate Offices and CLIA-Certified Laboratory to New San Diego Location

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular technologies designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients with cancer, announces that it is relocating its corporate offices and CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high complexity laboratory to a new location in San Diego. The move is expected to be completed by 2020 year end.

The company's new 39,000-square-foot headquarters, manufacturing and lab facility will be located at 9955 Mesa Rim Road, San Diego, CA 92121.

"This location is well-suited to meet our commercial, development and administrative needs and aligns with our strategy of supporting growth while reducing rent expense and other facility costs," said Tim Kennedy, CFO and Senior Vice President of Operations of Biocept. "Our CLIA license will be transferred to the new location with our move and we anticipate a smooth transition without workflow disruption."

"We are grateful to call San Diego our home and to find a well-suited location that is convenient for our employees," said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. "We look forward to this next chapter in Biocept's history and further fulfilling our commitment to commercializing innovative diagnostic solutions that provide needed information for improving the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

