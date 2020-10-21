Biochemists and Molecular Biologists to Present Cutting-Edge Research at ASBMB Virtual Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology will hold its annual meeting, in conjunction with the Experimental Biology conference, in a virtual, interactive format April 27–30, 2021. Society officials are expecting thousands of academic, biotech and pharmaceutical industry scientists to present their latest studies, exchange ideas and forge new collaborations during the meeting.

The meeting organizers have invited pioneers and innovators in the field to develop 22 scientific symposia covering such topics as cancer, cholesterol, neurodegenerative diseases, genetics and gene editing, and stem cells.

There also will be more than 50 sessions highlighting studies by young investigators, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows. These so-called Spotlight Sessions will present findings relating to, among other things, lipids and membranes, molecular machines, RNA and disease, and metabolism.

Hundreds of virtual poster presentations will offer even deeper insights into the latest disease-related and basic research.

In addition, there will be a dozen award lectures by leading scientists recognized by their peers for their contributions to biochemistry and molecular biology research, education, and diversity and inclusion in the research community. Many ASBMB award winners go on to achieve further recognition later, so now is the time to get to know these promising scientists.

Members of the media will be invited in early 2021 to sign up for access to the Experimental Biology virtual newsroom, where they will find news releases, information and multimedia relating to scientific studies, speakers, news conferences and other special events.

About the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB)

The ASBMB is a nonprofit scientific and educational organization with more than 12,000 members worldwide. Founded in 1906 to advance the science of biochemistry and molecular biology, the society publishes three peer-reviewed journals, advocates for funding of basic research and education, supports science education at all levels, and promotes the diversity of individuals entering the scientific workforce. www.asbmb.org #ASBMB2021

About Experimental Biology 2021

Experimental Biology is an annual meeting that attracts more than 12,000 scientists and exhibitors from five host societies and more than two dozen guest societies. With a mission to share the newest scientific concepts and research findings shaping clinical advances, the meeting offers an unparalleled opportunity for exchange among scientists from across the U.S. and the world who represent dozens of scientific areas, from laboratory to translational to clinical research. www.experimentalbiology.org #expbio

CONTACT: Angela Hopp, [email protected]

SOURCE American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Related Links

http://www.asbmb.org

