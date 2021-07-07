Biochip Market Growth Analysis in Semiconductors Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., BioChain Institute Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Dynamic Biosensors GmbH, Fluidigm Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., RayBiotech Life, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased popularity of personalized medicines will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biochip Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biochip Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Microarrays



Microfluidics

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Biochip Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the biochip market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agilent Technologies Inc., BioChain Institute Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Dynamic Biosensors GmbH, Fluidigm Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., RayBiotech Life, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Biochip Market size

Biochip Market trends

Biochip Market industry analysis

The growing application of biochips in pharmacogenomics is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of trained professionals may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biochip market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Biochip Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist biochip market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biochip market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biochip market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biochip market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Microarrays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

