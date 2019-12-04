Biochips Technologies, Companies, Applications & Markets Report 2019 - Market Size in 2018 and Projected Value for the Years 2023 and 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biochips - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an analysis of biochip/microarray markets based on technologies and applications. The report starts with a description of technologies as a basis for the estimation of markets.



Technologies include array comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), copy number variation (CNV), DNA methylation, ChIP-Chip, RNA splice variants, and microRNA. Separate chapters are devoted to protein biochips/microarrays, microfluidics and nanobiotechnology-based nano-arrays.

Various applications of biochips and microarrays are described throughout the report. Areas of application such as point-of-care, genetic screening, cancer, and diagnosis of infections are included. Separate chapters are devoted to applications in drug discovery and development as well as personalized medicine

The report provides current share of each segment: market size in 2018 and projected value for the years 2023 and 2028. Gene expression has the largest share and is an established market. Share of microarray technologies in other areas will grow with the maximum growth in RNA splice variants followed by epigenetics.



The growth in protein microarrays is somewhat less, partly because it is more mature than the other submarkets and has already shown considerable growth in the past. The impact of next generation sequencing on segments of microarray markets is identified. Customer requirements and unmet needs are described. Markets are also analyzed according to geographical areas.

Brief profiles of companies involved in biochip/microarray technologies are provided. Currently selected 94 companies are included along with a listing of 121 collaborations between companies. The text is supplemented by 21 tables, 11 figures and 140 references to literature.

Key Topics Covered:



0. Executive Summary



1. Introduction

Definitions of biochips/microarray

Terms used for biochips

Historical aspects of biochip/microarray technology

Relation of microarrays to other technologies

Applications of biochips/microarrays

Advantages of biochips/microarrays



2. Biochip and Microarray Technologies

Introduction

Nucleic acid amplification and microarrays

PCR on a chip

Fast PCR biochip

Multiplex microarray-enhanced PCR for DNA analysis

Universal DNA microarray combining PCR and ligase detection reaction

NASBA combined with microarray

Rolling circle amplification on microarrays

LiquiChip-RCAT

Multiplexed Molecular Profiling

Genomewide association scans

Whole genome microarrays

GeneChip Human Genome Arrays

Arrayit's H25K

Transposon insertion site profiling chip

Standardizing the microarrays

Optical Mapping

Imaging technologies used for detection in biochips/microarray

Fluorescence and chemiluminescence

MALDI-MS imaging and tissue microarrays

Surface plasmon resonance technology for microarrays

Microarray imaging systems

Vidia Microarray Imaging Systems

GenePix 4100A Microarray Scanner

Tecan LS Reloaded

Microarrays based on detection by physico-chemical methods

Electrical biochips

Photoelectrochemical synthesis of DNA microarrays

Microchip capillary electrophoresis

Strand displacement amplification on a biochip

Biosensor technologies for biochips

DNA-based biosensors

Arrayed Imaging Reflectometry

Digital electronic biosensor chips

Phototransistor biochip biosensor

Applications of biosensor biochips

Biosensors in food safety

Cholesterol biosensor

Glucose biosensors

Biochips and microarrays for cytogenetics

Chromosomal microarrays

Comparative genomic hybridization

Array-based CGH

NimbleGen CGH arrays

Single-cell array CGH

Regulatory requirements for array CGH

Combination of FISH and gene chips

Combination of CGH and SNP microarray platforms

Fish-on-chip

SignatureChip

Tissue microarrays

Pathology tissue-ChIP

Carbohydrate microarrays

RNA profiling

RNA splice variants

RIP-Chip

miRNAs

Microarrays for miRNAs

Microarrays vs qPCR for measuring miRNAs

Quantitative analysis of miRNAs in tissue microarrays by ISH

Exon microarrays

Microarrays & DNA sequencing

Microarray-based emerging DNA sequencing technologies

Exome sequencing for study of human variation

High-throughput array-based resequencing

Sequencing by hybridization

SOLiD-System based ChIP-Sequencing

Next generation sequencing vs microarrays for expression profiling

Microarrays for synthetic biology

Arrayit microarray platform for synthetic biology

Microarray-based gene synthesis

Magnetophoretic array-based cell sorting for further studies



3. Microfluidics-based Biochips and Microarrays

Introduction

Use of technologies from other industries in microfluidics

Digital dispensing

Lab-on-a-chip

Amplification of fluorescence signal from lab-on-a-chip

Use of glass in microfluidics

LabChip

LabCD

Lab-on-a-brain

Lab-on-a-chip multiplex immunoassay

Micronics' microfluidic technology

Rheonix CARD technology

Microfluidic chips/arrays using PCR

Digital PCR Array

Digital PCR on a SlipChip

Microfluidic automated DNA analysis using PCR

Microfluidic single-cell RT-qPCR on a chip

Microfluidic chips integrated with RCAT

Microfluidic chips integrated with PET

Molecular diagnostic applications of microfluidic biochips

Biochips/microfluidics for detection of circulating tumor cells

CEE (cell enrichment and extraction) technology

Cluster-Chip for capturing CTCs

CTChip

DNA nanospheres for isolation of CTCs

Herringbone-chip for detection of CTCs

Lab-on-chip for the isolation and detection of CTCs

Microfluidic devices for analyzing blood of pediatric and neonatal patients

Microfluidic PepArray for in situ synthesis of peptides

Integrated microfluids platform for biomolecular interactions

Electrophoretic separation of nucleic acids on a microfluidic chip

Microfluidic chip for analysis of 3D microtissues

Companies developing microfluidic technologies



4. Protein Biochips

Introduction

Protein biochip technologies

Protein microarrays

Affinity proteomics /antibody microarrays

Applications of antibody microarrays

Antibody microarrays for diagnosis of cancer

Discovery of biomarkers by MAb microarray profiling

Aptamer-based protein biochip

High-density protein microarrays

HPLC-Chip for protein identification

2D displacement chromatography using HPLC Chip

LabChip for protein analysis

MALDI-MS imaging and protein microarrays

Multiplexed Protein Profiling on Microarrays

Peptide microarrays

ProteinChip

Protein chips for antigen-antibody interactions molecular diagnostics

Proteomic pattern analysis

Reverse phase protein microarrays

Single molecule array

TRINECTIN proteome chip

New developments in protein chips/microarrays

Microfluidic devices for proteomics-based diagnostics

Viral protein chip

Use of microarray technologies in human protein atlas initiative

Applications of protein biochip/microarrays

Applications of peptide microarrays

Biosensor protein chip

Nucleic Acid Programmable Protein Array

Proteome Identification Kit

Protein nanobiochip for diagnosis

Proteomic chip for profiling signaling pathways in single tumor cells

Protein biochips/microarrays for personalized medicine

Companies involved in protein biochips/microarrays



5. Nanobiotechnology-based Biochips & Microarrays

Introduction

Nanotechnology-based biochips

Fullerene photodetectors for chemiluminescence detection on microfluidic chip

Nanotechnology on a chip

NanoChip Electronic Microarray

Silver nanorod array for on-chip detection of microbes and chemicals

Verigene System

Use of nanotechnology in microfluidics

Construction of nanofluidic channels

NanoAnalyzer chip

Nanoscale flow visualization

Moving (levitation) of nanofluidic drops with physical forces

Electrochemical nanofluid injection

Nanofluidics on nanopatterned surfaces

Nano-interface in a microfluidic chip

Nanofluidic channels for study of DNA

Nanoarrays

Dip Pen Nanolithography for nanoarrays

NanoPro System

Nanosensors

Biochips with nanosensors

Peptide nucleic acid nanobiosensor arrays

Cantilever arrays

Nanotechnology-based protein biochips/microarrays

AFM for immobilization of biomolecules in high-density nanoarrays

Nanoparticle protein chip

Protein biochips based on fluorescence planar wave guide technology

Self-assembling protein nanoarrays

Diagnostic applications of nanobiochips

Nanofluidic devices to detect a single molecule of DNA

Nanochip/biosensor for detection of circulating cancer cells



6. Biochips & Microarrays for Epigenetics

Introduction

Epigenomic technologies

Epigenomics Digital Phenotype

Global methylation analysis

Illumina's assays for analysis of methylation sites

GenomicTree's MDScan technology

Orion's MethylScope technology

ChIP-chip

Microarray for immunogenetic testing

Applications for study of DNA methylation



7. Applications of Microarrays in Drug Discovery & Development

Introduction

Drug discovery

Finding lead compounds

High-throughput cDNA microarrays

Use of gene expression data to find new drug targets

Investigation of the mechanism of drug action

Cellular microarrays

Peptide microarrays for high-throughput screening

Biochips for toxicology studies

Gene expression studies for toxicology using microarrays

MetaChip/Datachip

Testing drugs in organ-on-a-chip microdevices

ADME-on-a-chip

Brain cancer chip for personalized drug screening

Liver-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Multisensor-integrated organs-on-a-chip system

Stem cells differentiation on a chip for testing response to drugs

SmartChip for cancer drug discovery

Drug development

Use of microarrays in clinical trials

Reverse phase protein microarrays

Controlled-release microchip for drug delivery

Implanted chips for drug delivery

Lab-on-a-chip for drug delivery

Pharmacy-on-a-chip



8. Biochips for Biomarkers, Molecular Diagnostics & Personalized

Medicine

Introduction

Microarrays with integrated PCR

AmpliChip CYP450

AmpliChip P53 as companion diagnostic for cancer

Infinity System

In-Check Lab-on-Chip

Biochips for POC diagnosis

Triage protein chip

Lab-on-a-chip

POC salivary diagnostic biochip

POC microarray for detection of circulating microRNA biomarkers

Application of microarrays for discovery of biomarkers

Gene expression microarray data as a source of protein biomarkers

Peptide array technology for detection of biomarkers

Protein microarrays for discovery of biomarkers

QPDx BioChips for biomarkers

Tissue microarrays for study of biomarkers

Biochip and microarray-based detection of SNPs

Affymetrix Variation Detection Arrays

Biochip combining BeadArray and ZipCode technologies

NanoChip for detection of SNPs

SNP genotyping by MassARRAY

SNP-IT primer-extension technology

Copy number variations in the human genome

Agilent microarrays

Affymetrix microarrays

Infinium's CNV and SNP lines

HD Human660W-Quad BeadChip

Roche NimbleGen's CGH and CNV product line

TaqMan Copy Number Assays

Innovations in CNV and CGH microarrays

Bioinformatic tools for analysis of CNV data

Applications of biochip technology in personalized medicine

Commercial development of biochip technologies for diagnostics



9. Markets

Introduction

Methods for estimation of markets

Microarray markets

Market share of microfluidics-based microarrays

Gene expression microarray markets

Array CGH markets

CNV markets

Markets for RNA splice variants

Markets for imaging technologies used in biochips/microarrays

Markets for microarray relevant to miRNA

Epigenetic markets

ChIP-Chip

Markets for protein microarrays

Role of scientists' attitudes on the evolution of protein microarray markets

Market share of microarray technology in protein biomarkers

Geographical distribution of microarray markets

Currents trends

Types of arrays used

Tiling array

Exon array

Reaction specifics

Pre-amplification use

Reagents from array vendor or other sources

Dual versus single color array preference

Oligo versus BAC preference

Cost per sample or cost per array

Preference for single versus multiplex sample arrays

Current and future throughput in samples per week

Use in niche markets

Diagnostics

Drug discovery

Therapeutics

Research

Screening assays versus whole genome aCGH

Effect of next generation sequencing on microarray markets

Impact of next generation sequencing on microarray markets for diagnostics

Impact of next gen sequencing on microarray markets for drug discovery

Resequencing

RNA profiling

Transcriptome sequencing for mRNA Expression

Applications of next generation sequencing in basic research

Mapping and sequencing of structural variation from human genomes

Identifying protein-coding genes in genomic sequences

Applications in clinically relevant areas

Genetic disorders

Cancer research

Management of HIV/AIDS

Customer requirements and unmet needs

Concluding remarks on microarray markets

Future of biochip technology for molecular diagnostics

Impact of next generation sequencing on microarray markets in the future

Effect on CNV market

Effect on RNA profiling

Screening samples



10. Companies

Profiles of companies

Collaborations



11. References



